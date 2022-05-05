 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Long-term sub Rachel Harper goes full-time at Northfield

While she has a background in English secondary education, Rachel Harper’s experience subbing for various junior high and elementary classrooms in the Gering Public Schools district sent her applying for a full-time fifth grade teacher position at Northfield Elementary for next school year. As she is currently serving as the long-term substitute for that position, keeping her there seemed to be a no-brainer.

Rachel Harper

“I really loved being part of the elementary classroom. There was just something about being in elementary that I loved, working with those students,” Harper said. “And so when I was presented with the opportunity to be the long-term sub for the fifth grade class, I jumped at that opportunity, and I just fell in love with being in that classroom, being with that age group and teaching that content.”

Funnily enough, Harper had already been working on her K-8 endorsement when she applied for the job.

“I’m actually in school to get the K-8 endorsement, so it kind of worked out perfectly, timing-wise, because then I applied for the job and accepted that, so I’m going to be the fifth grade teacher going forth.”

Northfield fifth grade teacher Rachel Harper goes over some reading concepts during class. Though with a background in English secondary education, Harper has enjoyed teaching in an elementary school setting.

Harper said she was elated to become a full-time faculty member with Gering Public Schools because she’s loved Gering ever since her family moved to the area.

“We actually instantly loved Gering,” she said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Gering community. There’s just something about it.”

Harper found that "something" within the school district as well, as she said she always enjoyed subbing for Gering classrooms.

“(There’s just) something about the students that it is just really great,” she said. “I always found that being in any classroom, especially in the middle school and the high school, that all the students were so respectful to me, the sub, which I thought was really nice.”

Northfield fifth grade teacher Rachel Harper calls on a student during class to answer a question about the play they just finished reading. With a degree in English secondary education, Harper is currently working toward getting her K-8 endorsement so she can teach fifth grade full-time.

Not only has she enjoyed working with the students, but Harper said that faculty, staff and administration are also huge parts of making the district a good work environment.

“One of the things that I noticed most about working in Gering is that I think the administration and the district want their teachers to be the best,” she said, “and they really invest in all of us to make sure that we have all the tools we can to make the kids successful.”

That’s what Harper said she loves about Gering — the district’s goal is to help students be successful in all areas of life, not just academics, and she said she looks forward to being a part of that.

“I think this is one of the things I love about Gering, as well, is that not only are we teaching them skills and concepts,” she said, “but we’re teaching them how to be good people, how to be successful in life. So, I think that’s really important.”

Fifth grade teacher Rachel Harper goes through various elements of a play with her class at Northfield Elementary. Harper started out as a long-term sub for the classroom, but will be taking it on full-time beginning in the fall.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

