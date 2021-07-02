Longhorn calves arrive at Legacy

GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum is welcoming eight new longhorn calves.

It is always a joyful time when the calves arrive, David Wolf, executive director, said.

“Our Longhorn herd is one of the most popular attractions at the museum,” he said. “We have people stop by the museum just to take their picture or snap a selfie with them. They are a great part of our museum.”

Wolf said it is a great time to see them as they are in the parade grounds and very close to the museum’s lobby. He also mentioned there are several other changes that have occurred at the museum since last year.

“We have had some time to change some things up at the museum, so if you have not been here recently, it is worth coming and checking out.”

In addition to the calves, the museum has new displays up in the rotating gallery, new items on display in our lobby, new gift shop items and other small changes throughout the museum.

The Legacy of the Plains Museum is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at (308) 436-1989.