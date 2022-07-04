Longtime OT Days volunteer Meredyth Gentry selected as Old Settlers vice president

Longtime Gering resident Meredyth Gentry has been announced as the Old Settlers Honorary Vice President for the 2022 Oregon Trail Days.

“Oregon Trail Days has always been something to look forward to for the summer, and it’s always been fun,” the 80-year-old said. “... I’ve probably gone to most of them since we moved here, and we moved here in 1971 permanently.

Meredyth was born in Windsor, Colorado. Her father was an assistant superintendent for Great Western Sugar Company, so the family moved around often. Around 1954, they settled in Gering, where she remained for the rest of her childhood. Meredyth graduated from Gering High School in 1961.

Her mother got her interested in playing the organ, then she began to play English handbells. She taught classes on those at Gering First United Methodist Church for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2019.

She now spends her days hanging out with her husband Don and their cat Nyeusi. Nyeusi is the eighth consecutive cat they’ve adopted throughout their marriage.

She and her husband had two sons, Paul and John, in the early 1970s. Paul currently lives in Parker, Colorado; John lives in Omaha.

“They didn’t get in the kiddies parade but they’d go down and watch the kiddies parade. It’s always been something that we would do,” Meredyth said. “We would do some part of it every year, maybe not the parade but we loved to go to the quilt show, the art show and of course the last few years we’ve tried to go down on Thursday night for the food fair.”

Meredyth has long been involved in Oregon Trail Days. She has helped out in organizing both the kiddie parade and the art show in the past. She was named a Half Century Club Officer for the festivities in the past, which got her more invested in the event.

“Once in a while, we’ll end up with one of the boys coming home for Oregon Trail Days,” she said.

This year, John is bringing his son to the event. he and his wife also have a daughter, while Paul has one son.

Meredyth’s sons also visit for Fourth of July at times.

Another aspect of Oregon Trails Days which Meredyth enjoys is going to the Old Settlers luncheons.

“That’s been something that’s been a lot of fun because we do get to see some of our classmates and people we knew during high school,” she said.

She said Don usually takes photographs of all the Presidents and Vice Presidents; this year, he’ll be taking photos of her. They make scrapbooks to hand out as well.

Don and her are the same age, but she was a year behind him in school due to getting sick and needing to repeat third grade. They met in a church group, and she followed him to Nebraska Wesleyan University. The pair got married shortly afterwards.

Despite being born in Colorado, Meredyth has long enjoyed living in Gering.

“I always wanted to go back, and even after we moved here for a while I was thinking that I’d always hoped we would go back to Colorado. Since then, I have really enjoyed the fact that we didn’t because Colorado has become so congested and the places that I wanted to live are the ones I wouldn’t want to live in now. This is much better here,” she said.

The landscapes are pretty, she added, and the people are friendly. She and Don have rooted themselves in the Panhandle.

