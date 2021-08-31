Losing representation in rural Nebraska

- Sheridan: 5,127, down 6.3%

- Sioux: 1,135, down 13.4%

A challenge for the rural senators has been representing the people of various counties, Stinner said.

“To properly represent some of these districts that have five, six, seven or eight counties in them is very difficult,” he said. “I’m hoping we get some flexibility.”

Stinner added he hopes the six rural senators are able to hold onto their seats, so those Nebraskans have the same representation.

As lawmakers begin the process of redistricting, Congressman Adrian Smith said it will not affect how he represents Nebraskans.

“Agriculture is our state’s largest industry, and I’m privileged to be able to represent the hardworking Nebraskans who make the Third District number one nationally in food production,” Smith said. “Regardless of the outcome of redistricting, my approach to representing Nebraska’s 3rd District remains strong. I look forward to continuing my work ensuring Nebraska leads the way in feeding America and the world.”