Madison Walker receives prestigious PEO STAR Scholarship

Madison Walker, a graduate of Gering High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter HN of Scottsbluff.
Madison graduated in the top of her class and completed several dual credit courses prior to graduation. She was active in many school activities and organizations including Student Council, National Honor’s Society, Key Club, HOSA, Harmony, Softball, Soccer, Speech and Band. She was an officer for several of these groups as well. In addition to school activities Madison has also been active in church and community projects through the years. She plans to attend University of Nebraska-Omaha to pursue her dream of becoming a Physical Therapist.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years.