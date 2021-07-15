Madison Walker receives prestigious PEO STAR Scholarship

Madison graduated in the top of her class and completed several dual credit courses prior to graduation. She was active in many school activities and organizations including Student Council, National Honor’s Society, Key Club, HOSA, Harmony, Softball, Soccer, Speech and Band. She was an officer for several of these groups as well. In addition to school activities Madison has also been active in church and community projects through the years. She plans to attend University of Nebraska-Omaha to pursue her dream of becoming a Physical Therapist.