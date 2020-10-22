Make-A-Wish foundation provides Gering family with new camper

Seven-year-old Walker Anderson can’t wait to show off his camper, leading tours of his favorite parts — like the bunk bed with the Minecraft-patterned sheets. Walker Anderson was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last year and just had his wish fulfilled this week from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, celebrating with friends and family Tuesday evening.
His mom, Jeane Anderson, said the road was difficult but said she’s had “incredible support,” from the community since Walker’s diagnosis, which came after months of unexplained pain in his legs.
“We had to stay in Denver for 36 days, 17 of those in the hospital,” she said.
Between appointments, they stayed at Brent’s Place housing for families facing cancer and transplants who need a safe place to keep immune-compromised kids. Walker’s dad, Matthew Anderson, said some other organizations that helped out included a local car dealership owned by one of Jeane's former classmates; Team Ashtyn, which threw a fundraiser lemonade sale to raise funds; Gracie’s Promise, a financial aid organization out of Torrington, Wyoming; the St. Francis Episcopal Church and Festival of Hope. Jeane Anderson said the help was vital when she couldn’t work.
“It helped pay for bills, for gas when I was out of work,” she said.
Matthew Anderson said: “The kindness never stops.”
Jeane said that doesn’t even cover all the generosity of strangers.
“We’d have cards just show up,” she said. “Meals coming out of our eyeballs, it’s wonderful.”
She said Walker still requires ongoing treatment for at least a year, but has been responding positively.
Sandy Gutwein, one of the two Make-A-Wish granters on Walker’s case, said the Foundation couldn’t fulfill his first request after the pandemic hit.
“He first asked to go to Walt Disney World, but then COVID-19 made that impossible,” she said.
His second wish was a camper to do some of his favorite activities: fishing and camping. So, the Foundation found a dealer, despite shortages for campers. Jeane said they were able to surprise him by pretending to go to a meeting with Matthew, and suggesting to go shopping for trailers.
“It was super, super overwhelming,” she said. “The kindness of people is just amazing.”
The family’s planned some camping trips, near and far.
“I think it’s a better gift for him in the long run,” Jeanne said. “We’re going to try to take it out at least a couple times before the snow blows.”
