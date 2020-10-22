Make-A-Wish foundation provides Gering family with new camper

Jeane said that doesn’t even cover all the generosity of strangers.

“We’d have cards just show up,” she said. “Meals coming out of our eyeballs, it’s wonderful.”

She said Walker still requires ongoing treatment for at least a year, but has been responding positively.

Sandy Gutwein, one of the two Make-A-Wish granters on Walker’s case, said the Foundation couldn’t fulfill his first request after the pandemic hit.

“He first asked to go to Walt Disney World, but then COVID-19 made that impossible,” she said.

His second wish was a camper to do some of his favorite activities: fishing and camping. So, the Foundation found a dealer, despite shortages for campers. Jeane said they were able to surprise him by pretending to go to a meeting with Matthew, and suggesting to go shopping for trailers.

“It was super, super overwhelming,” she said. “The kindness of people is just amazing.”

The family’s planned some camping trips, near and far.

“I think it’s a better gift for him in the long run,” Jeanne said. “We’re going to try to take it out at least a couple times before the snow blows.”

