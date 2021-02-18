MARK McCARTHY: An apology and some randomness

Before delving into the random thoughts in my head this week, I feel that I owe you all an apology.

You see, a few weeks back, I lamented in this column the fact that we hadn’t seen winter here this season.

I don’t think God would truly say, “Hold my beer,” but I’m imagining more along the lines of, “Really? Watch this.”

With that, we’ve had a couple of weeks of miserable cold and snow. Now, it’s not that my words in this space are important enough for God to blast the Midwest with record cold temperatures, but if what was said had anything to do with it ... yeesh!

Record temperatures lead me to where my original thought was for this week - world records - specifically the strange ones.

When I was a kid, I looked forward to the day the Guiness Book of World Records would come out every year. In its pages, you would find the standard records such as the world’s tallest man, 8-foot-11 Robert Wadlow. There was always the world’s oldest person, currently held by Jeanne Calment of France, who was 122 years, 164 days old when she died in 1997. The current oldest is Kane Tanaka of Japan at 118 years of age.

Those are the standards, achieved by natural selection. Then there are the weird ones.