MARK McCARTHY: Goodbye, Farewell and Amen

It was just about a year ago at this time that I became the editor of the Gering Courier.

About that same time, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the world hasn’t been the same since.

We have worked virtually for a couple of spans of time over the past year, making things a little more challenging.

So many schools and businesses have had stricter protocols, making it more challenging to get access to people for stories, but we’ve made it work.

Over the past year and the eight months or so before when I was primarily a reporter for the Star-Herald, there have been plenty of interactions for which I am grateful.

There are people who started out as the subject of a story who have become friends.

There are people who were already friends, but I got to know them better by writing about them.

There are people here in the offices of the Courier and Star-Herald who have made a world of difference to me over the past one year, eight months and two weeks.

Each and every reporter I’ve worked with has left an impression on me, and I hope I have on them as well.