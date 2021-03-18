MARK McCARTHY: Goodbye, Farewell and Amen

It was just about a year ago at this time that I became the editor of the Gering Courier.
About that same time, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the world hasn’t been the same since.
We have worked virtually for a couple of spans of time over the past year, making things a little more challenging.
So many schools and businesses have had stricter protocols, making it more challenging to get access to people for stories, but we’ve made it work.
Over the past year and the eight months or so before when I was primarily a reporter for the Star-Herald, there have been plenty of interactions for which I am grateful.
There are people who started out as the subject of a story who have become friends.
There are people who were already friends, but I got to know them better by writing about them.
There are people here in the offices of the Courier and Star-Herald who have made a world of difference to me over the past one year, eight months and two weeks.
Each and every reporter I’ve worked with has left an impression on me, and I hope I have on them as well.
I’ve learned a lot from Star-Herald editor Brad Staman. Brad is a tremendous man of faith, not just in his Christian faith, but in his people.
Brad gave me some leeway in doing things, doing stories that I figured interested me, so they might interest the readers as well.
I knew Brad from some interactions we had before I began working under him, but we’ve come to know each other much better, and there’s a mutual respect and appreciation between us that you don’t always get in an office environment.
Another person who had faith in me is Rich Macke, our publisher. Rich had the final say in bringing back a reporter who had been away from writing for 17 years, and I hope I’ve lived up to his expectations and hopes.
The relationship we have fostered professionally and personally is one I deeply value.
If you haven’t figured it out just yet, this will be my last column for the Courier as I am moving on to another opportunity beginning Monday. I will still be in the community, just not in your newspaper.
As I leave, the Courier will transfer into the trusty hands of Olivia Wieseler. Olivia will take good care of you, and will take good care of this newspaper.
Brad Staman and I were talking earlier this week about the last episode of M*A*S*H, and as I sat down to write this column, the title of that episode seemed a fitting way to close.
Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.