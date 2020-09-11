MARK McCARTHY: Keeping community spirit alive

Keeping the community spirit alive

Communities like ours are everywhere.

We have a school system where kids are able to be in class and have the opportunity to learn life skills they need to become productive members of society.

We have a fire department in Gering that has been recognized for it’s work training for and fighting wildland fires.

On a trip down any business corridor in Gering or Scottsbluff, you can find any number of businesses where you can shop for nearly everything you’re looking for.

Hungry? Our restaurant selection ranges from Chinese to pizza to fast food to what I call good old fashioned “grub” - the meat and potatoes kind of meal Nebraskans are famous for.

Sitting in the office over the course of a couple of hours, scanner traffic indicated our local law enforcement handling a number of calls. There was the typical accident, but behind the scenes things that don’t get noticed are happening all the time.

An officer received a call from a concerned neighbor who thought the dog in the yard next door was deceased and wanted an officer to go check on it. Fortunately, the dog was merely asleep. I truly wish I had that dog’s sleeping ability. I don’t recall sleeping that well in many years.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy had stopped to change a woman’s tire, even calling for another officer to bring an air tank because the donut he had put on the vehicle didn’t have enough air in it.

Need someone to paint your house? We’ve got people who do that.