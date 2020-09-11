 Skip to main content
MARK McCARTHY: Keeping community spirit alive
Keeping the community spirit alive

Communities like ours are everywhere.

We have a school system where kids are able to be in class and have the opportunity to learn life skills they need to become productive members of society.

We have a fire department in Gering that has been recognized for it’s work training for and fighting wildland fires.

On a trip down any business corridor in Gering or Scottsbluff, you can find any number of businesses where you can shop for nearly everything you’re looking for.

Hungry? Our restaurant selection ranges from Chinese to pizza to fast food to what I call good old fashioned “grub” - the meat and potatoes kind of meal Nebraskans are famous for.

Sitting in the office over the course of a couple of hours, scanner traffic indicated our local law enforcement handling a number of calls. There was the typical accident, but behind the scenes things that don’t get noticed are happening all the time.

An officer received a call from a concerned neighbor who thought the dog in the yard next door was deceased and wanted an officer to go check on it. Fortunately, the dog was merely asleep. I truly wish I had that dog’s sleeping ability. I don’t recall sleeping that well in many years.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy had stopped to change a woman’s tire, even calling for another officer to bring an air tank because the donut he had put on the vehicle didn’t have enough air in it.

Need someone to paint your house? We’ve got people who do that.

Electricians or plumbers anyone? We’ve got those too.

How about someone to pour you a new sidewalk or driveway? There are multiple choices right here in our community.

We have people with the capability of designing, building and paving roads right here in our towns.

From car dealers to cardiologists, florists to funeral parlors, there are options.

Over the years, I’ve met many wonderful people in our area, and it’s those people, not necessarily the businesses, who truly make this part of Nebraska great.

In Gering and Scottsbluff, there are so many people willing to lend a hand or point you in the right direction when you need something that it is surprising at times. But then again, it shouldn’t be. That’s just how most folks are right here where we’re blessed to live.

Many years ago, I was moving into a house, and we were trying to get a couch in the front door. A friend, just driving by, stopped to help.

Most of the world is trying to find a way out of helping, but not people here. They’ll go out of their way to help you, and some will even get offended when you don’t let them.

I guess I take back what I started this column with. Communities like ours aren’t everywhere, but I’m thankful for what we have here.

Mark McCarthy

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.
Breaking News