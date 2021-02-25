MARK McCARTHY: Plenty to be proud of in Gering

Meanwhile, the Gering speech team keeps rolling along, claiming title after title in invitationals.

At the recent Gering Invite, the Barkers were the only team in the entire invite to have competitors make champion finals or honor finals in every event, oftentimes more than one. In fact, speakers from Gering ended up in every single champion finals event except in duet acting, where Mitchell and Scottsbluff occupied most of the finalist spots.

Even before the Gering Invite, coach Tyler Thompson, a former GHS speech participant himself, was pleased with what he was seeing from his team.

“I was pleased with the progress we showed last week, and how well the kids are adapting their pieces to the changes we asked them to make,” Thompson said. “Overall this season has been an extremely successful one; we’re showing growth, adding polish and preparing for the post-season.”

Those wrestlers and speech students are learning valuable leadership skills and talents they will be able to use in the future, much like those skills coaches Berger and Thompson learned when they were students and are using now with the next generation.