MARK McCARTHY: Plenty to be proud of in Gering

Geringites are a proud lot, and there is plenty to be proud of right now.
Beginning in the schools, the Gering wrestlers combined to win the state Class B championship. The victory was a true team effort with no individual champion to carry the load.
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau, a defending state champion who lost in the semi-finals this year, said it felt great to be able to take home the team trophy.
“I think the team title does feel a little bit better,” he said. “The individual title is nice, but the team winning goes to show that there wasn’t just one or two of us who was willing to work hard. It’s our program as a whole.
“It made me feel good to know that Gering’s back. We were in a slump for years, but we’ve gotten ourselves back to where we need to be. And, I hope that’ll carry on in the future.”
Head coach Jarred Berger was part of the Gering wrestling program and a former state champion himself.
“It means the world to me,” he said. “I love coaching these kids. I really enjoy watching them grow and develop into great wrestlers and great people. As a former Gering wrestler, it is great to see the program from top to bottom back where we can contend for titles each year. That’s how it was when I was growing up, and we intend to keep the great tradition going.”
Meanwhile, the Gering speech team keeps rolling along, claiming title after title in invitationals.
At the recent Gering Invite, the Barkers were the only team in the entire invite to have competitors make champion finals or honor finals in every event, oftentimes more than one. In fact, speakers from Gering ended up in every single champion finals event except in duet acting, where Mitchell and Scottsbluff occupied most of the finalist spots.
Even before the Gering Invite, coach Tyler Thompson, a former GHS speech participant himself, was pleased with what he was seeing from his team.
“I was pleased with the progress we showed last week, and how well the kids are adapting their pieces to the changes we asked them to make,” Thompson said. “Overall this season has been an extremely successful one; we’re showing growth, adding polish and preparing for the post-season.”
Those wrestlers and speech students are learning valuable leadership skills and talents they will be able to use in the future, much like those skills coaches Berger and Thompson learned when they were students and are using now with the next generation.
The city was able to find a suitable replacement for outgoing city administrator Lane Daneilzuk when longtime public works director Pat Heath took over at the beginning of the year. With many communities in the Panhandle struggling to find city managers/administrators and leaving those positions open for extended time periods, this is a win for the city.
Prime Metal is going strong, and ground will be broken soon on a new sleep center that will bring visitors to the community.
We have quality parks and tourism options to draw folks off the highway, and those visitors have multiple choices for places to eat and to spend the night.
There is work to be done to ensure the future of Gering, but there are good things happening here right now.