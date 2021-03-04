MARK McCARTHY: That's just not right, is it?

Listening to a song on the way back from Sidney made me think about things people generally accept as truth, but what they believe isn’t quite right.

The song I was listening to, many people now believe, is called “The Hey Song.” If you’ve been to any high school sports activity where the band plays, you’ve probably heard it, and would recognize it if I told you some lyrics, but in the form most people know, the only lyric is, “Hey.” In reality, the song is actually called Rock and Roll (Part Two) by a glam-rocker named Gary Glitter. Yes, there is a Rock and Roll (Part One). It’s basically the same musically, but with actual lyrics.

On to bigger and better things.

Speaking of bigger ... Most folks believe Mount Everest is the tallest mountain on earth. While its summit is higher above sea level than any other peak, Mount Everest loses the title of tallest mountain to Mauna Kea when measured from base to peak.

Sticking with the theme of large things, people often believe the Great Wall of China can be seen from space. Apollo astronauts debunked that myth, confirming that our planet looks like nothing more than a blue and white marble from the moon. I’m not sure why they didn’t include green. I can only conclude that it must have been cloudy that day.