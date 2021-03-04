MARK McCARTHY: That's just not right, is it?

Listening to a song on the way back from Sidney made me think about things people generally accept as truth, but what they believe isn’t quite right.
The song I was listening to, many people now believe, is called “The Hey Song.” If you’ve been to any high school sports activity where the band plays, you’ve probably heard it, and would recognize it if I told you some lyrics, but in the form most people know, the only lyric is, “Hey.” In reality, the song is actually called Rock and Roll (Part Two) by a glam-rocker named Gary Glitter. Yes, there is a Rock and Roll (Part One). It’s basically the same musically, but with actual lyrics.
On to bigger and better things.
Speaking of bigger ... Most folks believe Mount Everest is the tallest mountain on earth. While its summit is higher above sea level than any other peak, Mount Everest loses the title of tallest mountain to Mauna Kea when measured from base to peak.
Sticking with the theme of large things, people often believe the Great Wall of China can be seen from space. Apollo astronauts debunked that myth, confirming that our planet looks like nothing more than a blue and white marble from the moon. I’m not sure why they didn’t include green. I can only conclude that it must have been cloudy that day.
People say humans lose body heat fastest through their head, hence moms and grandmas the world over always yell, “Put on a hat!” Unfortunately, experts say this is not the case. Going outside without a hat is no different than going outside without pants. Except for the surface area. And the potential legal ramifications.
Peanuts and coffee beans are confusing in that peanuts aren’t actually nuts and coffee beans aren’t actually beans.
What we know as the coffee bean is actually a seed from the Coffea plant. Meanwhile, the peanut is really from the same plant family as beans, Leguminsae.
Most of us are of the belief that the word sushi means “raw fish.” Borrowed from the Japanese, the word ultimately translates to “sour rice.” In Nebraskanese, it translates to “Mark won’t eat it.”
That doesn’t single out sushi itself. Apparently I’m a picky eater, I always tell people that if something doesn’t look good, smell good or sound good, I won’t eat it. Guacamole is out on all three counts.
Still on foods, most often the perception is that the forbidden fruit in the Book of Genesis was an apple. The Bible, however, never mentions what fruit it was.
The commonly quoted phrase “Money is the root of all evil” is also not truly in the Bible, at least not like that. In 1 Timothy 6:10, it says, “The love of money is a root of all sorts of evil.” Close, but not quite right.
Here’s on that actually disappointed me. Human blood is never blue. Like many others, I thought blood was blue until it mixed with oxygen, but that’s apparently not the case. The word is deoxygenated blood is simply a darker red than oxygenated blood. It only looks blue because your skin and fat make it look that way.
It’s commonly believed that humans have five senses - touch, sight, sound, taste and smell. Researchers believe, however, there are anywhere from nine to 20.
I thought I’d wrap up with a quote about being last. Baseball manager Leo Durocher is credited with saying, “Nice guys finish last.” Some say Durocher actually said, “Nice guys finish eighth (which was last in the league at the time).”
Durocher himself clarified the mistake years later.
“I never did say that you can’t be a nice guy and win,” Durocher said. “I said that if I was playing third base and my mother rounded third with the winning run, I’d trip her up.”
So, don’t be afraid to be nice. And don’t be afraid to trip your mother if you have to.