MARK McCARTHY: What ever happened to winter?

Ah, wintertime in Nebraska.
You remember winter, don’t you?
Back in the day, winter would set in in our neck of the woods sometime in October, and the ice and snow on the streets would thaw out sometime around Easter.
These days, not so much. Earlier this very week, the temperatures were in the 20s, but expected to be back in the 50s by the end of the week.
That’s not January!
January is supposed to be cold and snow and ice to the point where only the bravest would venture out.
January is supposed to be filled with days when the air hurts your face, when your fingertips freeze even inside your gloves.
Gone are the days when you come inside, take off your wet, icy shoes and put your feet under a blanket in front of a fire. It was so glorious when you crossed that line from not being able to feel your toes to the moment when you suddenly realize you’re getting the feeling back. And it hurts. Your big toe begins to throb as it thaws, but you know the pain is worth it because the blood is returning to your tootsies.
There are few things as miserable as when your feet hurt.
As kids, I remember the snow piling up alongside our driveway so high that we were able to dig a tunnel through. This was back in the days when snow removal in dad’s driveway wasn’t done by Briggs and Stratton and a Toro. Nope. Our snow removal was David, Jim and Mark.
We would have snow drifted high enough in one corner of our yard that we used it as our end zone for playing football because it was deep enough to do the end zone dives that all the NFL running backs used to do.
Now, we’re good for one snow like that a year, maybe two. And then the weather typically warms up within a few days and it’s all melted within a week or so.
A couple of years ago, we were at an auction and bought a set of insulated coveralls. They’re the old green ones with the Texaco logo on the front. I’ve hardly worn them.
Last winter, I hear there were a few good snows, but I was cooped up with a ruptured Achilles. Rhonda did most of the work clearing our driveway and sidewalks as a result, and Mike, our neighbor from a couple doors down came by with his snowblower to help.
Since the Achilles injury and a dislocated elbow from a few years back that was the result of a fall on the ice, Rhonda always tells me to be careful on the ice. I take short, measured steps, walking like a penguin and have a healthy fear of any ice spots that look shiny, you know, like they’ll take you out in a half a heartbeat.
But I like snow. It makes some beautiful scenes in the yard and in the trees.
In March 2019, there was a pretty big snowstorm that left a few feet of snow on the ground and some pretty good sized drifts on the streets. Rhonda and I used that storm to test out the four-wheel-drive in my truck. We rolled through several drifts up to the hood of my truck in the streets where the plows hadn’t gone. I miss that.