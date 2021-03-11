MARK McCARTHY: You don't know what you don't know

One of my favorite things growing up was when Paul Harvey would come on the radio and tell me “the rest of the story.”
Paul Harvey would tell the background of some random thing like a child growing up in poverty, suffering from dyslexia and then at the end he would spring it on you that the child grew up to be the founder and CEO of some huge company.
With that in mind, here are some back stories you may not know.
Pygg is an orange colored clay from the Middle Ages that was often used to make kitchen items, such as jars. Over the years, when people had a spare coin, they would drop it in the jar. It was only when English pottery makers misunderstood the intention, and started making what they thought people were talking about. From that misunderstanding came the piggy bank.
It’s common these days to recognize police officers as men in blue, but why blue?
Early on in the U.S. law enforcement was generally the local sheriff or constable or some sort of watchmen, rather than what we recognize today as a true police department. Even once police departments were established, many officers early on weren’t keen on wearing uniforms as they feared scorn from the public.
In 1854, the New York Police Department became the first to introduce uniforms in the U.S. As other departments followed suit through the years, many of them picked up surplus uniforms from the Civil War, hence the blue.
When 20-month-old Charles Lindbergh Jr. was kidnapped in 1932, terrified parents everywhere wondered how they could protect their own children. By 1937, Isamu Noguchi had developed the “Radio Nurse,” a product offered by the Zenith Corporation and used by the company’s president to track his own daughter. Today, you know this invention as the baby monitor.
Josephine Knight Dickson’s clumsiness was everybody else’s gain in the late 1910s and early 1920s.
Dickson would often cut or injure herself in one way or another as she cooked for her family. When she did so, she would often take a piece of fabric and tie it to whatever wound she had opened. The solution wasn’t sanitary or easy, but it seemed to work.
Seeing his wife’s struggles, Earl Dickson sough out making something easier to apply, and created a covering with cotton gauze and surgical adhesive tape. The strip Earl Dickson came up with was a roll 18 inches long and three inches wide. All Josephine had to do was cut off a strip and apply it.
Earl’s boss learned of the creation and approached the president of the company they worked for about manufacturing the product. James Wood Johnson liked the idea, and Johnson & Johnson released the Band-aid in 1921, changing in 1924 to manufacturing the smaller, individually packaged strips we all know today.
During a teaching internship, a teacher’s class got out of control. One particularly unruly 15-year-old student wouldn’t calm down and was told to leave the room by the intern teacher. When the student reacted by pulling a knife on the teacher-in-training, the educator felt threatened and punched the student in the face.
Thus ended the teaching career of Liam Neeson. He proceeded to become an actor with “a very particular set of skills.” Without one particular unruly student in one particularly unruly classroom, who knows what would have become of Liam Neeson, the teacher, but we’re better for having Liam Neeson, the actor.
Now you know ... the rest of the story.