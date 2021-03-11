MARK McCARTHY: You don't know what you don't know

One of my favorite things growing up was when Paul Harvey would come on the radio and tell me “the rest of the story.”

Paul Harvey would tell the background of some random thing like a child growing up in poverty, suffering from dyslexia and then at the end he would spring it on you that the child grew up to be the founder and CEO of some huge company.

With that in mind, here are some back stories you may not know.

Pygg is an orange colored clay from the Middle Ages that was often used to make kitchen items, such as jars. Over the years, when people had a spare coin, they would drop it in the jar. It was only when English pottery makers misunderstood the intention, and started making what they thought people were talking about. From that misunderstanding came the piggy bank.

It’s common these days to recognize police officers as men in blue, but why blue?

Early on in the U.S. law enforcement was generally the local sheriff or constable or some sort of watchmen, rather than what we recognize today as a true police department. Even once police departments were established, many officers early on weren’t keen on wearing uniforms as they feared scorn from the public.