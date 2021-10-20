Mask debate leads Gering patrons to discusse transparency, student health

A couple called for Superintendent Nicole Regan to step down and board members recalled.

“You (Nicole Regan) are not a medical doctor. You have no right to take the air away from our children. So if you do it again, I would rather you step down now because you’re only two months in. Two months,” Jill Starke, a grandmother of a Gering student, said. “…I really do think you need to step down now. Also, I believe that every one of you guys (board members) really need to figure out what you’re doing up there.”

Most wanted to see change.

“When I spoke to that board member, he said that he was really just trying to be someone here to listen, and although I do appreciate that, I want to know that there is more happening than only being listened to — that you not only hear us, but we want you to represent the voters,” Tanya Bosche, a parent of Gering students and wife to a Gering teacher, said. “We want to feel like we can trust you moving forward and that you’re going to take action and uphold the oath to the people and that they will make sure that the policies and procedures are being followed and makes sense, especially in accordance to state statutes.”