Matt Hebbert performs on stage for first time in nearly four years

With Theatre West taking back the stage this summer, it also means the Hebbert family is back in action.
Tim Hebbert, his daughter Courtney Bell, Matt Hebbert, his daughter Morgan Daily and his son Ty Hebbert, along with longtime family friend Martha Rawlings, all come together for a grand musical about self-discovery called “Songs for a New World.” Ty said this musical is a classic for his family.
“They’ve always loved this music and sing this music,” he said. “It’s amazing music. It’s really great to be able to get to sing this great music with the family.”
Ty said that while they all grew up singing together as a family, this is the first time in a while for this many Hebberts to be on a Theatre West stage at one time.
“In some way or another, there has been a Hebbert that has been involved in Theatre West,” he said. “But all five of us on stage at once? I believe (it’s the first time) for Theatre West.”
Not only is this the first time in a while that this many Hebberts will sing together for a Theatre West show, it will be Ty’s father Matt Hebbert’s first time back on stage since his stroke in 2017.
“It scares me to death, but I’m with them,” he said. “It scares me a little, I admit it, but I’m getting closer.”
Matt said that while he was in the hospital, Patrick Newell, who is directing this show, would come visit and sing with him to help him keep his voice.
“They put him on the schedule as a therapist,” he said. “He and Lauren came up. They would sing and I would cry, and they would sing and I would cry. Eventually, I could sing.
“Patrick’s been huge, for all of us.”
The singing therapy must have helped, because his booming voice has been able to control the stage for this moving piece of theater.
“I’m just very proud of my dad,” Ty said. “The stroke hit him pretty hard, and he’s been on that road to recovery. And just getting to see him on stage again has been really pretty powerful for, especially, his kids … so I’m just really thankful that he is able to do that. I’m just really proud of him for being willing to get on the horse again, and get after it.”
Matt said he’s proud too, of his kids and the rest of his family — and thankful for them too. Many friends and family played a role in supporting his recovery and helping him find his way back to his home — the stage.
“I’m home,” he said. “I’m home in the Judy Chaloupka Theater.”
“Songs for a New World” will open on June 18 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows on June 19 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. Flex passes, which allow a person to watch any four main stage shows throughout the season are $70 for adults, $60 for seniors and $35 for students.