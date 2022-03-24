Meet puma cubs Mateo, Diego

Riverside Discovery Center’s puma cubs now have names after officials reviewed over 1,000 ballots in the puma naming contest. The winning duo with 289 votes were Mateo and Diego.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason said they had pre-printed ballots that listed five pairs of name choices. After voting closed Feb. 28, staff reviewed the submissions and Mateo and Diego topped the list.

“We know people have been waiting to hear what their names are because a lot of people were voting, so we wanted to just get the names out there,” Mason said. “It’s exciting to see a young animal. They are getting bigger now, so it’s still a good opportunity to come see them now before they are fully grown.”

The first puma Riverside Discovery Center brought in was found living under a porch and was severely underweight.

“Mateo is the one found here in Nebraska in the eastern part of the state and they think he was abandoned by mom,” Mason said. “He had been seen a couple of times on trail cams and was looking skinny and then was found on somebody’s porch.”

The trail camera footage captured Mateo several times without his mom, so it was clear she was not in the area and offering care.

The Nebraska Game and Parks took the puma cub after he was seen in close contact with humans. When it was determined he would not be reassimilated into the wild, a species coordinator with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums reviewed the waitlist of zoos wanting a puma. The Riverside Discovery Center had been actively pursuing acquiring a puma and happened to be second on the list. Western Nebraskan residents commonly refer to pumas as mountain lions.

Mason said they believe Mateo was the runt of the litter and was abandoned, although the exact reason is unknown.

“We were on a waitlist for about a year, waiting for this type of situation to come up,” Mason said. “We brought in Mateo and it just so happened that we were on a state and national waiting list and it just so happened when we happened to be next on the list that one came up in the state of Nebraska,” Mason said. “Within a couple of days bringing him (Mateo) in, we were contacted again.”

Diego was almost identical in size and age Diego was available in Montana.

“If you’re going to put them together, you pretty much have to do it when they’re this young,” he said. “We knew that we did want to have a second puma and the coordinator actually recommends that if you have enough space to pair them up — that it’s a good idea.”

With limited space in the country to house wild animals that cannot be released back into the wild, it allows the species to be saved and gives them companionship that is socially enriching and rewarding.

“We went and brought in the one we’re now calling Diego about a week or so after the first one was brought in,” Mason said.

The pumas arrived around the age of 6 months old, so both were born in the spring, although Mason does not know the specific date.

Mason invites the public to visit Mateo and Diego. He said he is grateful for the community’s support and participation in naming the pumas. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be transitioning to its summer hours in the next month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.