MEET THE STAFF: Alesia Miller, Lincoln Elementary school nurse

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Alesia Miller, Lincoln Elementary school nurse.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I am a Gering High graduate with 11 years nursing experience. My one and only son is an upcoming 7th grader and we have a 2 year old “Chiporkie” named Taffey.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mrs. Douglas, Gering High School. She always made sure I knew my potential and pushed me to do my best.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: I attended Gering Public Schools K-12, and the graduated from WNCC with my nursing degree.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Being able to serve my community within a great school system all while working within a career I love.