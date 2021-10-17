 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEET THE STAFF: Alesia Miller, Lincoln Elementary school nurse
0 comments

MEET THE STAFF: Alesia Miller, Lincoln Elementary school nurse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MEET THE STAFF: Alesia Miller

Alesia Miller

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Alesia Miller, Lincoln Elementary school nurse.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I am a Gering High graduate with 11 years nursing experience. My one and only son is an upcoming 7th grader and we have a 2 year old “Chiporkie” named Taffey.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mrs. Douglas, Gering High School. She always made sure I knew my potential and pushed me to do my best.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: I attended Gering Public Schools K-12, and the graduated from WNCC with my nursing degree.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Being able to serve my community within a great school system all while working within a career I love.

Q: The last great book I read was . . .

A: Becoming Michelle Obama

Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?

A: Taco Town!

Q: Lastly, tell us about a favorite childhood past time or recent adventure.

A: Favorite childhood pastime - yearly camping trips to the Black Hills

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News