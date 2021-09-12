MEET THE STAFF: Allison Furby, Northfield Elementary school nurse

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Allison Furby, Northfield Elementary school nurse.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I grew up in Gering and had to move away for awhile to truly appreciate my hometown and its beauty. I have an awesome husband and two great kids. I have a passion for wellness and have been an RN for the past seven years. In my time off, you will often find me outside, hiking and biking.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I have many fond memories of my Bulldog teachers. One standout is Mr. Troy Svoboda, who taught P.E. at Geil. One year when it was time to run the mile, my allergies were terrible and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I ended up walking a good portion of it and my time was awful. He knew I could do better, and allowed me to re-test the following week. I finished with a time I was proud of — and I have never forgotten the power of a second chance!

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?