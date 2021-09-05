MEET THE STAFF: Andrea Tritt, Lincoln Elementary first grade teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Andrea Tritt, Lincoln Elementary first grade teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I was born and raised in Scottsbluff. I paused college to join the Air Force for six years, have earned two Associate’s degrees (music education and aviation) and two Bachelor’s degree (applied social sciences and elementary ed K-8), and was a Certified Chinese linguist for a few years.

While in the Air Force, I also served as a cargo loadmaster on C-17s and got to fly all over the world. I have one daughter, Amelia, starting second grade at Lincoln Elementary this fall. We have a westie dog, Ellie, as well as a black and white cat, Bob. I love to sing and was fortunate enough to teach music education at St. Agnes for the last three school years while I finished my K-8 teaching certification/degree. I’m very excited to start this new adventure and join the Bulldog family!

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?