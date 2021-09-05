MEET THE STAFF: Andrea Tritt, Lincoln Elementary first grade teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Andrea Tritt, Lincoln Elementary first grade teacher.
Q: First, please introduce yourself.
A: I was born and raised in Scottsbluff. I paused college to join the Air Force for six years, have earned two Associate’s degrees (music education and aviation) and two Bachelor’s degree (applied social sciences and elementary ed K-8), and was a Certified Chinese linguist for a few years.
While in the Air Force, I also served as a cargo loadmaster on C-17s and got to fly all over the world. I have one daughter, Amelia, starting second grade at Lincoln Elementary this fall. We have a westie dog, Ellie, as well as a black and white cat, Bob. I love to sing and was fortunate enough to teach music education at St. Agnes for the last three school years while I finished my K-8 teaching certification/degree. I’m very excited to start this new adventure and join the Bulldog family!
Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?
A: Mrs. Kathy Simpson had a huge impact on my life. She was always encouraging, motivating and supported me while in school and has followed my journey, cheering me on all along the way. Other teachers who inspired me to teach are Mrs. Cheryl Cauble — my first grade teacher, and Mrs. Connie Russell — my third grade teacher. I’ve been fortunate to have been taught by a lot of great teachers over the years.
Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?
A: I graduated from Scottsbluff High School and earned my Bachelor’s degrees from Colorado State University-Global (applied social sciences), and Chadron State College (K-8 elementary education).
Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?
A: I’m looking forward to joining a team of great educators, staff, and students. Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming!
Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?
A: Rosita’s ponchos with their famous hot sauce
Q: The last great book I read was . . .
A: “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry. I read it with a reading group while student teaching and couldn’t put it down!
Q: Lastly, tell us about a favorite childhood past time or recent adventure!
A: I loved riding bikes and climbing trees when I was a kid. I loved to be outdoors!