MEET THE STAFF: Arthur Patton, Lincoln Elementary 2nd grade teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Arthur Patton, Lincoln Elementary 2nd grade teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: Husband to Dani, Father of three boys named Gabe, Kaedon and Campbell. We have two dogs, one golden retriever named Woody and a sheepadoodle named Pippy.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I recently got my teaching certificate with the hope of being a positive role model for students in the community through the classroom and coaching.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: Chadron State College.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: The culture at Gering Public Schools is something that really got me excited.

I am looking forward to collaborating with such smart hard working people.