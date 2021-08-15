 Skip to main content
MEET THE STAFF: Emily Hauck, high school band director
MEET THE STAFF: Emily Hauck, high school band director

MEET THE STAFF: Emily Hauck, high school band director

Emily Hauck

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Emily Hauck, the new high school band director.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I’m Emily Hauck, I graduated from Gering High School in 2012, and I am so excited to be back to share my love of music with students. I studied music and environmental science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and graduated in December of 2020. Then, I was a K-12 music and choir teacher at Perkins County Schools. I play the oboe and flute.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mr. (Randy) Raines had the biggest impact on me. He told the best stories about the pieces we were learning, and he helped me grow as a musician. He helped me win numerous awards, attend many honor bands and make All-State. He inspired me to become a teacher. I couldn’t have done any of this without him.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: I graduated from Gering High School, and I went to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to working with students and fostering a love of music in them that they can use throughout their entire lives. I can’t wait to direct pep band for games and prepare students for concerts.

Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?

A: I love the pancakes at the Mixing Bowl!

Q: The last great book I read was . . .

A: The Book of Speculation by Erica Swyler

Q: Lastly, tell us about a favorite childhood past time or recent adventure.

A: I recently went to Honolulu, Hawaii with my sister. We stayed for eight days and had a blast snorkeling and seeing beautiful coral reefs and fish. We even hiked a volcano and got lost in the jungle. We also ate the freshest and best seafood.

