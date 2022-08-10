MEET THE STAFF: Gering Public Schools welcomes 24 staff to Bulldog family

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. The Courier will highlight the new staff members in a two part series.

Northfield Elementary

Donna (Schluckebier) Whitney, Second Grade Teacher

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: My name is Donna Whitney, but I used to be Donna Schluckebier; thank goodness I found a man to marry me over the summer. I have used my longer last name for the last eight years in Sidney and am very excited to use my new and improved name in Gering. I am passionate about teaching because of the role models I was blessed to learn from while growing up, and the colleagues I continue to learn alongside today. I combine humor and personal life experiences to create meaningful lessons for my students. I create a positive classroom environment with high expectations that makes children feel safe to fail and confident to learn from their mistakes. When not at school I can be found taking my dogs for a w-a-l-k, playing with baby goats, or with my nose buried in a good book.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: My 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Wagner, inspired me to pursue a career in education. My mother was sick for a lot of my 4th grade year, in and out of the ICU and always connected to scary machines, tubes, and wires. Mrs. Wagner sent books, worksheets, and packets of fun things to the hospital for me to work on while we waited for me mom to get better. I thought she sent the work to keep me from falling behind, but that wasn’t the case at all. She sent the work to help distract a nine-year-old from the very scary reality she was living in.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am excited to work alongside the wonderful educators in Gering to inspire today’s learners and help them grow into tomorrow’s leaders.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.”

— Earl Nightingale

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: If I won the lottery and decided not to return to the classroom, I would start a large greenhouse operation and grow every type of fruit, vegetable, flower, and tree imaginable. Palm trees in Nebraska? Absolutely. Find them at Donna’s Greenhouse. I would also operate a rescue for blind and deaf dogs with all of the spare time I have on my hands.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: This dog mom is excited to be part of the Gering Bulldog family. I am excited to meet everyone and begin the next chapter of my story.

Makayla Derrick, Kindergarten Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hi. I’m Makayla Derrick. I will be the newest addition to Northfield Elementary as one of the kindergarten teachers. I will be graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in May of 2022 with degrees in Elementary Education K-6 and Special Education K-12. My favorite thing to teach is reading, especially in small group or one-to-one instruction. I am very excited to start my first year of teaching and build relationships with my future students.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: The teacher who impacted my life and inspired me to pursue a career in education was my first grade teacher. I remember having a harder time than my classmates during this year and she never gave up on me. She showed she cared about me as a person and not just another one of her students. I could see her passion for teaching and her drive to help students become better learners and members of the community. She is the reason I want to make my students feel like they can conquer anything they set their mind to.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to building a new community for myself and meeting all of the students and families I will be working with.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: You will make mistakes, but it does not define you as a person or student.

Bethany Freeling, Speech-Language Pathologist

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: I am originally from Grand Island, Nebraska, and I earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees the University of Nebraska at Kearney. During my free time, I love to grow my house plant collection and do anything crafty like painting or making things with my cricut machine.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: My college band director showed me that determination and compassion go a long way.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to becoming a part of such a wonderful and welcoming community.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Mistakes are proof that you’re trying — you can do hard things.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: My dad, Mark Freeling, will be a new science teacher at the high school, and I have four younger siblings who will be attending Gering Public Schools, too. Go Bulldogs.

Vanessa Woolsey, Music Teacher and Head Swim Coach

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: As an alumni of Gering, I am excited to be back home and help teach the next generation of students. After graduating from Gering, I went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue my bachelor’s of music education with a minor in English. After graduation, I got my first teaching job with Sioux County Schools in Harrison, Nebraska, teaching Pre-K-12 vocal and instrumental music. I was there for three years, and while there began working on my master’s in music education. I am very excited to get to meet all of the students at Northfield and continue to teach them about music.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mr. Raines was the teacher who inspired me to pursue music education. I got to see how fun teaching music could be and really admired him and what he did for us students.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: “The Rainbow Fish” is my favorite childhood book.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Be kind to everyone. You never know what someone may be going through or experiencing. Showing compassion and kindness can go a long way and brighten someone’s day.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: In my senior year of high school, at state swimming I broke the school record in the 100-meter backstroke. I also got to be a part of the Cornhusker Marching Band during my time at UNL, and loved every second of it.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would travel the world.

Lincoln Elementary

Rudi Abriannah Palomo, DAWGS Teacher

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mrs. Haugen — She always had bright red lipstick on and it made her smile that much brighter. Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to working in a school district that I am familiar with since I grew up competing with the Bulldogs and now I get to be one.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Be kind because you never know what another person is going through.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would invest my money into real estate and move to a warmer state where I could enjoy 70 degree weather every day.

Cody Paul, first grade teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: I was born and raised in Southern California. La Palma, California, is where my family resides back home. I came to Chadron in 2012 to attend and play football at Chadron State College.I love Harry Potter, watching game shows, the ocean, cooking, exercising, football, and spreading positivity. My glass is always half full.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am excited to embrace the Bulldog culture. I have had such a positive experience already. I’m thrilled to teach alongside such an amazing group of educators. I can’t wait to meet my students.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Follow your dreams and believe in yourself. You can do anything you set your mind to.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: I have an open door policy. Come in anytime; I’m excited to meet you all.

Tahnee Hutchinson, first grade teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hi Gering Bulldogs. I’m excited to be moving back to the area and joining the Bulldog family. I’ve been in education for nine years with experience ranging from first grade to eighth grade to working for a state department of education. I enjoy music, woodworking, and being active. You’ll frequently see me walking my two dogs — stop and say hi.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to working with colleagues, families, and the community to provide an outstanding education for students that’ll be filled with fun, laughter, and learning.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: When reflecting on teaching, I always return to this quote: “When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.” — Dalai Lama

Audrey Nightingale, building secretary

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hi. I just recently moved back to Gering with my family, after being in Colorado for the last 14 years. I love being a mom and wife and baking has become on of my favorite hobbies.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mrs. French was an amazing math teacher that made me fall in love with the subject.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: Having three amazing kids has been my greatest adventure.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: Have my own bakery or boutique or both :)

Geil Elementary

Amanda Brill, Kindergarten Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: My name is Amanda Brill; I’ve been an educator for five years and love working with children. I’m quiet and shy at first...but stick around long enough and you will see me open up. I’m a organized, clean freak who loves her dog. My dog is a three-year-old mini Aussie-Corgi mix named Oakley.

I enjoy relaxing, shopping, and crafting in my free time.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mr. Seiler — he was my 7th grade science teacher. Science was one of my least favorite subjects, but he made it super fun and exciting. That is what inspired me to become a teacher and do the same thing, making learning fun and exciting.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I’m looking forward to building new relationships, and impacting my student’s lives in a positive and fun way.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: “The Wizard of Oz”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: “Great works are performed not by strength, but by perseverance.”

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: I’m an only child. I use to dance when I was younger, and was on my high school dance/high kick team.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: Move to Montana, or Alaska and be a stay at home dog mom.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: My parents own and operate the Finishline Café. I help out there on the weekends.

Olivia Trimble, Kindergarten Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hi. My name is Olivia Trimble and I am more than thrilled to begin my first year of teaching. I just finished up student teaching at Geil Elementary this past school year and I am ready to dive into my own classroom and begin teaching the littles.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: My third grade teacher inspired me to pursue a career in education. I always looked up to her and she was so sweet to me. I wanted to grow up and be that person to kids that she was for me.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I absolutely loved the environment I was a part of during my student teaching, which makes me thrilled that I get to be a part of that same environment again. There is nothing more encouraging than working with the teachers and group of people I have been surrounded with.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: My all-time favorite childhood book was “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Always be kind to one another whether you feel like it or not and never let anger control you. You were created to be who you are so don’t let others change you. Work hard and never give up on yourself.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: One of my grandest adventures was in January of 2020 when I took a trip to Israel. I got to see so many amazing things and learn so much about the country that still impact me today.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: If I won the lottery and had to give up teaching, I would consider becoming a missionary and traveling the world to help build schools for children who don’t have the same education that we do in America. We are blessed and I don’t ever want to take that for granted.

Jamie Hutchison, 2nd Grade Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: I am a Gering graduate. I graduated in 2008. I went to college at Chadron State. I have been teaching for 10 years. I taught special education for five years and first grade for five years at Longfellow Elementary. I have two kids. My husband is a teacher in Gering.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I love creating relationships with all kids and helping them to achieve their goals.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I’m excited to invest in the same community my own children are a part of.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: Childhood favorite the Harry Potter series.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Don’t forget to laugh at yourself along the way.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: I love to swim.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: Travel

Crystal Fuss, Health Office Aide

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: My name is Crys (Chris) and I have a background in both human services and human resources.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Mrs. Vicki Cyr was my 5th grade teacher and she inspires me to this day to write, perform and be a kind human being. We found each other on Facebook after almost 20 years and we cheer each other on almost daily.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Getting to know staff and students. I was a Bulldog back in elementary school in my home town as well.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: My all time favorite childhood book was “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Be kind to everyone you meet because they may need it today.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: My dog and I go camping and hiking, and she and I have seen 40 states together.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would be a comedian.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: Please stop by and say hello anytime.

Carissa Zabel, Secretary

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: As a mom of three boys you will often find me at some sort of youth sporting event. In my spare time, you can find me reading, in the weight room or in my kitchen baking, but one thing you won’t find me making is anything lemon. I’m not a picky eater, but I dislike lemon anything very much. From lemon bars to lemonade to lemon candy, count me out.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: Stephanie Neely was one teacher that had the most impact in my life. Although, I didn’t directly have her as a teacher. I got to be her aide for two years in her 4th grade class.

She taught with patience, kindness and enthusiasm. Everyone wanted to be in her 4th grade class. Lastly, the way she got to really know each of her students inspired me to pursue a career with children.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Being apart of a great community of teachers and staff, as well as being apart of students’ futures.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: The last book I read was “The Night She Disappeared” and “Imperfect: The Gift of Imperfection.”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: You are uniquely you and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: Two of my grandest adventures would be when I was 18, I spent a month traveling around the country of Spain. My favorite part of the trip was a little town in the Basque country. I enjoyed the much slower pace of the town.

My second adventure was driving to Canada with my husband for an anniversary trip. My favorite part of the trip was walking all over Calgary. I put a lot of miles on those tennis shoes.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I wouldn’t stop working. I’d take a trip to Italy, eat lots of pasta and then come home and buy a Camaro and moped that I could drive to work on the nice days.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: I enjoy the simple things in life, such as relaxing on my back patio, watching my boys play outside, a new water bottle, or even a candy bar from the gas station.

Jill Walker, Elementary Librarian

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: I am a Western Nebraska farm-raised native. I have been an educator for over 20 years with most of my experience in reading and English classes. My husband and I have two children: Chesney, 24, and Caleb, 20. When I’m not teaching or helping on the farm you can find me walking, reading, and cooking.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I went into the education field after having a positive experience as a high school helper in an elementary school. I also had a great school experience and wanted to continue to be in a learning environment.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I can’t wait to work with the awesome staff and students in Gering.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: My favorite childhood books are “Peanut Butter Rhino” as well as “Harris and Me.”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Hard work and doing hard things always pays off.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would love to be a sports commentator.

Walker Britsch, Gering Junior High math teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hello, my name is Walker Britsch and I will be teaching math at the middle school this fall. I was born and raised in Gering and currently live in Gering with my beautiful wife, Kierra and our dog, Dixie. I have been in education for the past three years or so. I began my teaching career in Morrill teaching 6th grade for two years and then started my own lawn company, which I still currently operate and own. This past school year, I have been a substitute teacher at all the schools here in Gering. I have also been a coach for the past several years and currently serve as a football coach at the middle school. I plan on using the skills and techniques I have learned over the years from numerous mentors and teachers and apply those to the classroom to make Gering an even better place to learn.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: One teacher that inspired me and has had a significant impact on my life is Rick Kinnaman. He was a teacher and coach here at Gering and was someone who gave me a passion to teach/coach. A lot of what I have learned from him, I try to implement in my own teaching and coaching style. What has ultimately inspired me to teach is my faith in Christ. I never thought I would be in a position to teach, but through prayer, God has opened up doors for me to serve Him and my community. Realizing that life serves a bigger purpose other than myself and a willingness to serve others is what drives me.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: What I am looking forward to the most is being able to serve in the community in which I was raised in. A lot of why I am in the position I am in today, is because of all of the teachers and coaches I had during my time in Gering. Being able to give back to the community that gave so much back to me is a blessing I could’ve only dreamed of.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: The last great book I read and still currently read is the Bible.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: If I could pass on any wisdom it would be that you will find no greater joy than in serving others rather than yourself.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: One of my grandest adventures would be cliff diving in South Dakota. There happens to be a video of this trip floating around on YouTube.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: If I won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, I would travel and do missions work. I would give a lot of the money to my local church and to the community. I would want to be able to serve in some capacity and I am a firm believer that there are always opportunities to teach and learn.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to teach in Gering. It really is something I thought I would never do, but I am so grateful for the opportunity. As mentioned above, I am a coach and look forward to connecting with some of the other coaches. I’m also involved in my local church at Valley Bible Church in Scottsbluff and look forward to connecting with others who share the same faith in Christ that I have.

Mai Lee Olsen, Gering High School Science Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: My name is Mai Lee Olsen. I’m originally from Katy, Texas, and have been living in Western Nebraska for the past 10 years with my husband, Michael, and our two sons, Bert, 5, and Cael, 2. I’ve been in higher education for 10 years, I love students, and I’m looking forward to working with them in a directly impactful way.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I had four ag teachers in high school and they each played a different part in who I am today. Two of them, Mr. Jason Thomas and Mr. Ronald Mushinski, are the very reason I am who I am today and pursued a future in agriculture and education. They were unlike any teachers I had and were invested in my development as a person and were more than willing to help mold my work ethic and character.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I look forward to be a part of a community of schools who are constantly striving and progressing to do what is best for their students by offering unique opportunities in a highly supportive team.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: The last great book I read was “Code Name Verity.”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Take advantage of all of the opportunities you are presented with. This is the perfect chance to learn more about yourself and explore what you like/dislike with little to no risk. You are surrounded by a community of cheerleaders who want you to be happy so, let us help you.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: I am a national champion meat science quiz bowl-er and a reserve national champion meat judger. I also spent my freshman year of college traveling the state of Texas as a state vice president for Texas FFA.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would see if I could be a floater for a school and play fill-in for roles as needed and open up a food truck.

John Boyd, Gering Junior/High School Social Science Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: My name is John and I am a born and raised Western-Nebraskan. I love anything Huskers, the outdoors, spending time with my family, and working on big projects of any kind. Teaching is my passion and the process of sharing knowledge and connecting with others never ceases to amaze me. I am a lifelong learner and I love studying/teaching history, law, and communication. My wife and I are happy to be back in the Panhandle, serving and participating in the community we love.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: The teacher that had the most significant impact on my life and inspired me to teach was Jason DeMaranville. From the moment I took his Western Civilization class when I was a sophomore, I knew I wanted to teach high school and teach history/social sciences. His class was engaging, fun, challenging, and one of the most interesting learning experiences of my life.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Connecting with the community and being part of the positive, innovative impact GPS has on every student.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: The last great book I read was “Shop Class as Soulcraft” by Matthew Crawford.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Effort and kindness always pay off and enjoying the process of doing difficult things is one of the greatest keys to both happiness and success.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: My grandest adventure was hiking and camping with my wife in Death Canyon in Grand Teton National Park on our honeymoon. We hiked 11 miles and over 5,000 vertical feet to camp in bear country all by ourselves.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would buy and run a 4x4 and snowmobile cabin outfitting business in the Snowy Range of Wyoming.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: I love to connect with people from all walks of life. I am an avid outdoorsman and love to work outside in the summer.

Henry Geovanny Herrera Ormaza, Gering High School Spanish Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hello my name is Henry and I from Ecuador. I love birdwatching and hiking.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I was inspired by learning a new language through cultural exploration. I began understanding the English language, and I thought that I could inspire others to learn about my language and culture. I believe that communication is the key to a better future.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: I am looking forward to working with a great team of educators.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: “Don Quixote” by Miguel Cervantes and “Comentarios Reales de los Incas” by Inca Gracilaso de la Vega are my favorite books.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Never give up and give it your best everyday.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: My grandest adventure was coming to the United State of America without knowing any English at all.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: I would get my Ph.D. in Spanish in Peru.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family (colleagues & community) to open the door of connections?

A: My goals are to continue with my education. I plan on perusing a Ph.D.

Mark Freeling, Gering High School Science Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: Hello, I have taught 6th, 7th, 8th grade science, physical science, biology, chemistry, physics, anatomy, astronomy, advanced chemistry and senior science classes. I have taught at Ogallala, Clay Center, Wood River and Grand Island Northwest. I have five kids, ages 26, 12, 12, 12 and nine as well as four pets, two cats and two dogs and a wife.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Meeting everyone and getting to know everyone.

Q: The last great book I read was -OR- my all-time favorite childhood book was . . .

A: “Guns, Germs and Steel”

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: Effort is more important than natural ability.

Q: Tell us about one of your grandest adventures -OR- something your students would be surprised to find out about you.

A: I have three kids that are the same age from September to June, but not June to September.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: Travel the world with kids and work to improve science education.

Robyn Burgman, Gering High School Science Teacher

Q: Introduce yourself . . . elevator pitch style!

A: I spent 15 years in Florida as a high school science teacher, coach, and small farmer. I moved to Gering two years ago and decided to get back into the teaching profession.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: The Gering community and great students.

Q: If you could pass on any wisdom to your students, what would you share?

A: When we FAIL at something, consider it your First Attempt In Learning.

Q: If you won the lottery and decided to give up teaching, what would you do instead?

A: Farmer