MEET THE STAFF: Karly Workman, Geil Elementary kindergarten teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Karly Workman, Geil Elementary kindergarten teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: Hi! My name is Karly, and I am so excited to be the new kindergarten teacher at Geil Elementary. My mom was an elementary school teacher for over 25 years and has instilled the same passion in me.

I grew up just outside of Denver, Colorado, and graduated with my Bachelors of Science with a focus of Sociology from the University of Northern Colorado. I spent the next eight years working mostly in the non-profit sector serving communities, families, and students. My fiancé and I moved to Laramie, Wyoming, over a year ago, and I completed the post-baccalaureate program to become a certified teacher.

In my free time I enjoy being active outside with my 4-year-old black lab named Billy. You can most likely find us hiking, backpacking, trail running, or camping. I am so excited to begin my teaching journey as the kindergarten teacher at Geil.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?