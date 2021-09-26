MEET THE STAFF: Karly Workman, Geil Elementary kindergarten teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Karly Workman, Geil Elementary kindergarten teacher.
Q: First, please introduce yourself.
A: Hi! My name is Karly, and I am so excited to be the new kindergarten teacher at Geil Elementary. My mom was an elementary school teacher for over 25 years and has instilled the same passion in me.
I grew up just outside of Denver, Colorado, and graduated with my Bachelors of Science with a focus of Sociology from the University of Northern Colorado. I spent the next eight years working mostly in the non-profit sector serving communities, families, and students. My fiancé and I moved to Laramie, Wyoming, over a year ago, and I completed the post-baccalaureate program to become a certified teacher.
In my free time I enjoy being active outside with my 4-year-old black lab named Billy. You can most likely find us hiking, backpacking, trail running, or camping. I am so excited to begin my teaching journey as the kindergarten teacher at Geil.
Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?
A: My first and second grade teacher, Mrs. Norris, was one of my all-time favorite teachers. I had a very difficult time with reading, writing and spelling. Mrs. Norris took extra care and attention to devote in helping me gain these necessary skills. She would often find creative ways to engage me in learning and keep my mindset positive. Regularly, Mrs. Norris would spend her time and stay after school to tutor me. I aspire to be the caring, passionate and responsive teacher like Mrs. Norris.
Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?
A: I graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Right after high school I obtained my BS degree in Sociology from The University of Northern Colorado. After several years of working, I went back to school and got my teaching certificate from the University of Wyoming. In the next few years I am planning to pursue my Masters of Education from University of Wyoming.
Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?
A: I am looking forward to being part of the Gering Bulldog community and building relationships with the other teachers, school staff and families.
Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?
A: My Italian Nana (grandmother) is known for all her great cooking, but more specifically her baked macaroni and cheese dish. I don’t know if it counts as a “hometown meal”, but it is certainly a favorite in our family gettogethers and holiday meals.
Q: The last great book I read was . . .
A: “Inside of a Dog,” by Alexandra Horowitz
Q: Lastly, tell us about a favorite childhood past time or recent adventure.
A: Earlier this summer my fiancé, our dog Billy, and I went on a short backpacking trip right outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. We were hiking right around dusk as the sun was going down, and it was getting dark. This is prime active time for wildlife.
My fiancé and I were hiking and talking, and Billy was a little ways ahead of us while still in sight. Being a black lab means Billy instantly disappears in the dark, so we had him wearing his light-up collar. We could make out his black outline and light-up collar in the distance about 40-50 feet ahead. Suddenly, we see him take off running. As he is running almost out of sight, we see another round, black blob dart out of the trees are run across the trail. The light-up collar was chasing the round, black blob.
Yes, our dog Billy was chasing off a black bear! I have been hiking/backpacking for over 15 years and I have come across a lot of different wildlife, but I have never seen a bear before. Luckily Billy is very well-trained and came back to us right away. We were also prepared and had bear mace, a bear bell and a bear canister with us as well. Needless to say, the rest of our time hiking in the dark was both exhilarating and somewhat alarming.