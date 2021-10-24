MEET THE STAFF: Lea Hendrickson, speech-language pathologist

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Lea Hendrickson, speech-language pathologist. This is the final week of the series.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: I grew up in Kearney, NE and just recently graduated with my master’s from UNK.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I was inspired by my work as a para in an ECSE classroom.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: I graduated with a master’s from UNK.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Meeting the students and staff.

Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?

A: Steak nachos at the Steel Grill

Q: The last great book I read was . . .