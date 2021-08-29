MEET THE STAFF: Marc Colman, Geil Elementary 2nd grade teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Marc Colman, Geil Elementary 2nd grade teacher.
Q: First, please introduce yourself.
A: Born 1998, from Darlington-England. Played soccer at college in the USA since 2016. Anything soccer I am sure I love.
Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?
A: I want to be the educator I needed when I was younger.
Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?
A: Hastings College, May 2021
Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?
A: Having an impact on students’ lives and being part of an amazing team of educators.
Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?
A: Parmo — Middlesbrough, England style
Q: The last great book I read was . . .