MEET THE STAFF: Marc Colman, Geil Elementary 2nd grade teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Marc Colman, Geil Elementary 2nd grade teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: Born 1998, from Darlington-England. Played soccer at college in the USA since 2016. Anything soccer I am sure I love.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I want to be the educator I needed when I was younger.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: Hastings College, May 2021

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Having an impact on students’ lives and being part of an amazing team of educators.

Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?

A: Parmo — Middlesbrough, England style