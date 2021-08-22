MEET THE STAFF: Schyler Ferguson, junior high physical education and health teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Schyler Ferguson, the new junior high physical education and health teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: Hello, My name is Schyler Ferguson. I will be teaching physical education and health starting in the fall for Gering Public Schools. I have been teaching and coaching for six years now, but finally becoming a Gering Bulldog is what I always wanted. I am very excited for this new chapter of teaching. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and becoming part of the bulldog family.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?