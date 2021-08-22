MEET THE STAFF: Schyler Ferguson, junior high physical education and health teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Schyler Ferguson, the new junior high physical education and health teacher.
Q: First, please introduce yourself.
A: Hello, My name is Schyler Ferguson. I will be teaching physical education and health starting in the fall for Gering Public Schools. I have been teaching and coaching for six years now, but finally becoming a Gering Bulldog is what I always wanted. I am very excited for this new chapter of teaching. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and becoming part of the bulldog family.
Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?
A: Adam Freeburg, Tom O’Boyle, Jimmie Rhodes, Randy Plummer, Rick Kinnaman and Gary Smith all impacted my life. All those guys were great teachers when I was growing up, and they taught me so much more beyond the classroom. Coach Freeburg and Coach Rhodes inspired me to become a physical education and health teacher. I really enjoyed going to their classes and learning something new every day. I want to become the same teachers as them and teach young students the importance of physical education and health in and out of the classroom.
Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?
A: I graduated high school from Gering High in 2010, and I graduated college from Chadron State College in 2015.
Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?
A: Becoming part of the Bulldog family is something I always wanted. Also being from Gering and being able to teach these young students the importance of physical education and health is going to be a great experience not only for my students but for me as well.
Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?
A: Bacon Cheeseburger from Runza
Q: The last great book I read was . . .
A: “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” by Kobe Bryant
Q: Lastly, tell us about a favorite childhood past time or recent adventure!
A: When my friends and I were young we would always call each other and then ride our bikes down to the baseball fields and play whiffle ball till the street lights came on. Nothing better than being outside all summer and being with your friends.