MEET THE STAFF: Vanessa Hernandez, Lincoln Elementary preschool teacher

The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight a new staff member. This week is Vanessa Hernandez, Lincoln Elementary preschool teacher.

Q: First, please introduce yourself.

A: My name is Vanessa. I have been teaching for 17 years going into my 18th year. I was born and raised in Scottsbluff. I am a mom to a soon-to-be 8-year-old little boy.

Q: What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? -OR- What inspired you to pursue a career in education?

A: I had some pretty awesome, caring and patient teachers from K-5th grade. They loved being teachers.

Q: Where did you graduate high school and/or complete your college journey?

A: I graduated from Scottsbluff High School and graduated from Chadron State College and Olivet Nazarene University.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

A: Being part of such a caring and welcoming community.

Q: What’s your favorite hometown meal?