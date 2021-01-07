Mejia brings State Farm business back home

Although Joe Mejia has operated a State Farm Insurance Agency in Longmont, Colorado, for more than a decade, his hometown has never been far from his heart.
Because of that, Mejia jumped at the opportunity to expand and open up a second office in Scottsbluff when one became available. Normally State Farm requires an agent to be within 45 minutes of an office to open a second one, but Mejia’s track record in Loveland and his background in the Gering/Scottsbluff area allowed him to become the first agent in the company with operations in two different states since 1922.
Mejia, the fourth of six children for Joseph and Virginia Salazar, began his school life at Roosevelt Elementary, then Longfellow in Scottsbluff before his parents moved to Gering, where he attended Northfield Elementary and Gering Junior High before finishing up as a Gering graduate in 1985. Mejia credits his success to those early years in the Twin Cities.
“The group of friends I grew up with, everybody got good grades,” Mejia said. “Good people. Good parents. (I was) very fortunate. A lot of great athletes in that group, and we just thought everybody was like that. Then you don’t realize until later, ‘Wow. This was a good group of kids together.’”
Gering wrestling coach Chuck Deter was an early influence on Mejia in setting expectations as was long-time State Farm agent Ron Engelhaupt. In Mejia’s senior year of high school, he had to go interview a business person, so he went and interviewed Engelhaupt at his office in Gering.
“He’s the first one who gave me the idea, before what happened with Heather, by saying, ‘Joe, you can do this,’” Mejia said. “I remember walking in and sitting down like we are now and sitting with him and thinking, ‘Man, he must be so smart and just amazing.’ Well, he started in a meat packing plant before he was a State Farm agent. So, he said, ‘Joe, you can do this.’ And I always had that in the back of my mind. I thought, ‘I’m going to do that, and I’m going to come back here. He was a major influence, and now I have a lot of his customers still coming now that I’m here.”
When Mejia says “what happened to Heather,” he’s referring to his cousin’s daughter, Heather Guerrero. Heather was 15 when she was murdered while delivering newspapers early one February morning in 2003. At the time, Mejia was a claims rep for State Farm when Heather was killed.
“That Tuesday, she had turned 15,” Mejia recalls. “That Friday, she asked her parents if she could do the newspaper route by herself, so the first time she did the route by herself, she was abducted, raped and murdered. That day, I said, ‘I’m going to be a State Farm agent’ because I want to make sure everybody gets offered life insurance. I saw them go through it, and that’s just one little piece, but I promised myself I’m going to be an agent. That’s another reason why I came back here.”
Mejia then went on the agency track, and had been with the company for more than 20 years before opening up his own office in Longmont in 2011.
Now, 10 years later and opening up his second office, Mejia said it’s important to him to be a good steward for the community and a good representative for his clients.
“Being involved in the community and being genuine, people can see that,” Mejia said. “I’ve never really left the community. ... I’m the first one in the company since 1922 they’ve given an office in another state. Normally, you’re supposed to be within 45 minutes, this is 2 1/2 hours. But it’s a perfect opportunity. When they look and see what we’ve accomplished in our agency, they’re saying ‘With your credentials, that’s amazing to bring back to a community like this.’”
Mejia sad he hopes young people in the community will be able to see through him what they can accomplish.
“It’s a special opportunity,” he said. “You’ve got to remember, you have a kid from Roosevelt Elementary. ... My thoughts are there’s little kids and even parents of the children, going to Roosevelt or Longfellow who are going to say, ‘You can do it.’ Not that I’ve made anything or done anything. I’m just saying you can do whatever you want. It’s going to require work, and it’s going to require being different. If you want something, you’re going to have to do sacrifices and you’re going to have to drill. You’re going to have to seek mentors. You don’t do it alone. There are some things you will do alone, but you do it with a goal in mind and a time table somewhere.”