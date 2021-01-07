Mejia brings State Farm business back home

“Being involved in the community and being genuine, people can see that,” Mejia said. “I’ve never really left the community. ... I’m the first one in the company since 1922 they’ve given an office in another state. Normally, you’re supposed to be within 45 minutes, this is 2 1/2 hours. But it’s a perfect opportunity. When they look and see what we’ve accomplished in our agency, they’re saying ‘With your credentials, that’s amazing to bring back to a community like this.’”

“It’s a special opportunity,” he said. “You’ve got to remember, you have a kid from Roosevelt Elementary. ... My thoughts are there’s little kids and even parents of the children, going to Roosevelt or Longfellow who are going to say, ‘You can do it.’ Not that I’ve made anything or done anything. I’m just saying you can do whatever you want. It’s going to require work, and it’s going to require being different. If you want something, you’re going to have to do sacrifices and you’re going to have to drill. You’re going to have to seek mentors. You don’t do it alone. There are some things you will do alone, but you do it with a goal in mind and a time table somewhere.”