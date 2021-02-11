Mejjia looks back on a Hall of Fame wrestling career

“It was an honor to be able to wrestle for Chuck Deter, first of all,” he said, “and then to be representing Gering just because of the tradition. Any time you put on that singlet, you’re representing everyone else who has put on that singlet. Not only that, you’re representing the community, your family and yourself. Being in the practice room was often a lot tougher than competing against other competitors, because our practice room was a quality set of kids.”

Deter always stressed the importance of practice, telling his wrestlers that for each missed practice, they would likely experience one loss.

“I don’t remember missing that many practices, but it’s so true,” Mejia said. “What he was getting at is, come to practice and I will make you a good wrestler, no matter who you are, and that’s what was so great. Wrestling has the ability to have people who weight 98 pounds at that time ... all the way up to heavyweight, of course. A lot of other sports, a little 105-pounder, 112-pounder is not going to do much. And if they’re not very tall, that’s needed for basketball.

“That’s where somebody, often times you think a sport can’t go on, but so many individuals need wrestling more than wrestling needs them because it’s a secure, safe place to go. You had a father figure, and you had a bunch of brothers together and sisters with women’s wrestling, too.”