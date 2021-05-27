Memorial Day closures

GERING - The City of Gering offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GERING - The City of Gering offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Geil Elementary students had the opportunity to make human sundaes out of their teachers on Monday afternoon to celebrate their growth in MAPS testing.
Northfield Elementary students celebrate their growth over the year with gross Fear Factor challenges.
Things are getting wild over at the Gering Public Library as they prepare for their Tails and Tales summer reading program. Sign up is June 2.
A look back at this week in the Panhandle over the decades.
“Well, that was unexpected.”
Courier editor Olivia Wieseler offers advice for graduates of all ages, and anyone who is stuck in a rut.
Summer school classes begin today in both Gering and Scottsbluff.
Gering seniors walked the halls of Gering High School for the last time on Tuesday, May 11. They cleaned out their lockers, turned in jerseys …
El Barrio is Spanish for “The Neighborhood.” It can often have a negative connotation, but a group of Gering High School students hope to change that around.
The Gering Public Schools Foundation awards around $13,000 a year in various scholarships, many of which are memorial scholarships, director J…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.