Memories of New Year's Eves gone by

New Year’s Eve always brings back a couple of significant memories for me, both involving family.
The obvious New Year’s Eve in my memory was Dec. 31, 1995, when my son, Tyler, was born early on a Sunday morning. My brother, David, and his family, including his own six-week old baby girl, Kaity, were visiting us in Colorado Springs.
Tyler wasn’t due until Jan. 7, but my dad kept telling us all along that he was going to come early so we could get that tax deduction for the year. Sure enough, after we went to bed Dec. 30, Tyler started pushing, and we knew it was time to head to the hospital.
By 1:30 a.m. our new little man had arrived, giving us 22 1/2 hours worth of a full-year’s tax write off. At Memorial Hospital where he was born, the staff takes pictures of all the newborns, and that year they were putting each baby in a Christmas stocking during the holiday season. Even though it was past Christmas, they still had stockings left, so his first photo is in a big red stocking.
Being the Green Bay fan that I am, Tyler was watching his first Packers game with me before he was even 10 hours old. The Packers beat Atlanta that day, and two days later Nebraska won it’s second consecutive National Championship by hammering Florida, so I figured Tyler was a good luck kid.
The other New Year’s Eve that always comes to mind was Dec. 31, 1999. The world was on edge because of Y2K, and my dad was among those thinking the world could shut down because computers wouldn’t know what to think.
All day long, we watched as a family on TV at my parents’ house as the clock struck midnight across the world. For whatever reason, David and I decided we needed to have some fun at dad’s expense. This was not a new phenomena by any stretch of the imagination, but this particular time, I’m kind of proud of.
Midnight came and went in Europe with no sign of Y2K stopping the world.
Midnight came and went in New York, and nothing happened.
Midnight came and went in the Central Time Zone, and nothing happened.
Then midnight came in Scottsbluff, and the lights went off at our house. At the stroke of midnight, we lost all electricity in the house and it all went dark. We were the only house on the block that lost power, and likely the only house in Scottsbluff that lost power.
You see, when the clock struck 12, I flipped the main breaker in the fuse box. I don’t remember what dad yelled for certain, but it wasn’t “Happy New Year!”
As with many of the pranks my brothers and I pulled on dad, he didn’t find it nearly as funny as we did.
May your new year be blessed as we head into 2021 ... and may your lights stay on.