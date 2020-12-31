Memories of New Year's Eves gone by

New Year’s Eve always brings back a couple of significant memories for me, both involving family.

The obvious New Year’s Eve in my memory was Dec. 31, 1995, when my son, Tyler, was born early on a Sunday morning. My brother, David, and his family, including his own six-week old baby girl, Kaity, were visiting us in Colorado Springs.

Tyler wasn’t due until Jan. 7, but my dad kept telling us all along that he was going to come early so we could get that tax deduction for the year. Sure enough, after we went to bed Dec. 30, Tyler started pushing, and we knew it was time to head to the hospital.

By 1:30 a.m. our new little man had arrived, giving us 22 1/2 hours worth of a full-year’s tax write off. At Memorial Hospital where he was born, the staff takes pictures of all the newborns, and that year they were putting each baby in a Christmas stocking during the holiday season. Even though it was past Christmas, they still had stockings left, so his first photo is in a big red stocking.

Being the Green Bay fan that I am, Tyler was watching his first Packers game with me before he was even 10 hours old. The Packers beat Atlanta that day, and two days later Nebraska won it’s second consecutive National Championship by hammering Florida, so I figured Tyler was a good luck kid.