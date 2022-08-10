Mentee-mentor program helps Gering teachers, staff succeed

New teachers and new staff were welcomed to Gering Public Schools last week with an orientation and new staff training. However, efforts to give the teachers and staff the tools they need for a successful school year will continue past the first weeks of a new school year.

Gering Public Schools has implemented a mentor-mentee program for new teachers and staff. This year, Annie Boggs, secondary librarian, and Jennifer Bohnsack, interventionalist at Geil Elementary, are pairing up to head the district’s teacher mentoring program.

Boggs, who has been with the district for 13 years, and Bohnsack, who is in her 24th year teaching, are enthusiastic and have a lot of ideas for the program. The program starts off with a new teacher orientation, which was held the first week of August, and teachers are then given some time to acclimate to their new surroundings before the rest of the teachers and staff come in for the new school year.

Asked about the program, Boggs said, “I would say our why is to equip teachers to have the necessary tools to have a successful school year.”

The district established the need through a survey of teachers and helped to formulate the program to help ensure that new teachers and staff were able to get the necessary supports to achieve success.

Bohnsack said that the program serves to pair new teachers and staff with a mentor, someone they can go to throughout the year to ask questions, bounce ideas off or other things during the school year. New teachers don’t just need help at the beginning of the year, but throughout the year.

“It (the mentor-mentee relationship) gives them resources, when they aren’t sure, or they don’t know,” Bohnsack said. “We’re there to find the answers for them or direct them in the right direction.”

Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director, said that the program also helps new teachers and staff to become familiar with the culture of the Gering district and highlights those areas that are unique to the district. Also, not all new teachers are new to the profession, perhaps having come from a different district or even another position in another area of the district. The one-on-one relationship can be a safe place for someone to ask questions, get feedback and even enjoy some camaraderie.

“I love that we learn from each other,” Boggs said. “The mentee learns, and the mentor can learn just as much. It’s a great way to build relationships.”

The program has been around for about four years, but this is the first time that Boggs and Bohnsack have come together to lead it. Teachers will be partnered with someone that the two leaders feel will be compatible. There will also be quarterly and seasonal events, such as a celebration in December, to bring people together. They even have a fun little phrase they have put together for themselves using “B”s.

When Bohnsack began her career as a teacher, she said she had a longtime teacher who served as a mentor to her and became a friend. The help and advice she was offered meant a lot.

Boggs said she would have liked a program like this when she started out. As a new employee at any job, she said, there is a lot of nervousness. Add working in a large building and acclimating yourself with everything from the layout to who the janitor is, she said, and it generates a lot of questions.

“For me (as a new teacher), it was more about procedures, finding things, introducing me to custodians and secretaries and showing me where the copy room was, and just to make me feel comfortable in the building,” she said.

As part of the program, Bohnsack and Boggs said, they’ll send out surveys and questionnaires, tailoring some of the programs to the needs expressed by mentees or mentors. They want the program to be productive for both groups.