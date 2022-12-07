Midwest Theater names Gering native as new executive director

A Gering native has been named the next executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. After two months of searching and interviews, The Friends of the Midwest Theater announced Tina Worthman as the new executive director, with her first day on Jan. 3, 2023.

“We are super excited to have Tina on board as the new executive director,” said Jeff Tracy, chair of the Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors in a press release. “The board of directors felt she was the best candidate among many very well qualified candidates.”

The board reviewed over 20 applicants’ materials before narrowing the field down to five candidates. The board and Midwest Theater staff conducted final interviews the first week of December. Tracy said everyone felt Worthman had the experience the theater was looking for to help build on the theater’s previous success.

Worthman told the Gering Courier she is a 1990 graduate of Gering High School. For the past nine years, Worthman served as the director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens in Cheyenne, Wyoming. During her tenure at the garden – she described as one of the premiere tourist attractions and centerpiece where people gathered – Worthman worked to expand community programming.

“We had some outreach, we did a lot of children’s programming, provided other kinds of interaction and partnerships with the community,” she told the Gering Courier. “We also had a membership program and a very robust volunteer program, very similar to the Midwest, so there are a lot of similarities between those two organizations.”

One of her proudest achievements while at the botanic gardens was the introduction of an arts program with visual arts, performing arts and movie arts.

Her husband farms south of Gering and the opening at the Midwest Theater afforded Worthman the opportunity to come home.

“It was very serendipitous that this all came together,” she said.

Ahead of her first day, she and her husband are working to restore the farmhouse south of Gering. She is also focused on getting acclimated to what life looks like in the valley and getting more acquainted to community. She attended the Very Merry Market last weekend and planned to take her nephews to Legacy of the Plains’ Trees along Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Growing up in the area gave Worthman insight to the important role the Midwest Theater plays in the community as well as an understanding about the need to foster partnerships.

Over the past few months, The Midwest Theater has had many ongoing restoration projects including the front sidewalk, Terrazzo flooring and the new marquee, slated to be installed in the spring of 2023. Worthman said she’s enthusiastic about being a part of these new developments.

“The Midwest has been a pillar of programming. It’s kind of the anchor for everything that goes on downtown Scottsbluff,” she said. “For this marquee project coming to fruition and how things are going to come together for the future, I feel like the future of the Midwest is bright and amazing.”

She said her focus as the executive director will be on relationships with other organizations to help bring a variety of programming to the theater that touches on new and compelling interests.

The arts and culture have always been a key value for Worthman, and she looks forward to continuing to offer stellar programming for the community. As part of that effort, she said she wants to learn what the community is craving and local interests within the arts to bring those programs to the area.