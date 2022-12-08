Midwest Theater shows 'Elf' and holds United Way fundraiser Saturday

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

This event will also be a fundraiser for the United Way of Western Nebraska. Patrons are encouraged, but not required, to bring a package of brand-new socks to be thrown during the snowball fight scene of Elf. At the beginning of this scene, theater staff will raise the houselights and patrons can roll the pair(s) of socks into a ball form and will be able to throw them around the theater during that time. Staff ask that patrons please do not throw the socks directly toward the screen or onto stage. After the movie, patrons are encouraged to help pick up the socks and put them into the designated bins for the United Way donations.