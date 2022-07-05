More than 100 quilts showcased as quilt show returns to OT Days

More than 100 quilts will be on display during the Panhandle Quilt Guild’s annual show held as part of Oregon Trail Days.

The guild and its members will be presenting its show, “Quilts, Quilts, Quilts!” on July 8-9 from noon to 5 p.m. and on July 10, from noon to 4 p.m.

“It’s a very nice variety of quilts,” organizer Tricia Schmunk said. “We have some antique quilts, some that are pieced by one person and sewn by another, some do all of their own work. We also have items that aren't necessarily quilts but use quilting techniques, such as bags."

Due to the pandemic, it’s been three years since the guild has been able to hold a show.

“We are very excited to have the show this year,” she said.

The show will return to Lincoln Elementary in Gering. After a hiatus, Schmunk said, organizers will need to get back into the swing of hosting a show, with things like hanging the quilts among the challenges that they tackle. However, the location is a “lovely place to get out of the heat. It is air-conditioned and it offers more space.”

Not all of the quilts are crafted by guild members, but all persons displaying quilts are sponsored by a member.

During the show, people can vote for their favorite quilts in the “Viewer’s Choice.” Ribbons will be awarded to the quilter.

“Some of the members have been here since the guild started,” Schmunk said, estimating that the guild has existed for more than 30 years. “We have people who may not get in a quilt every year, but our members produce some beautiful quilts.”

A market where handmade items will be sold has been added to the show replacing a silent auction. Guild members thought it might be a better way to sell items, especially after hosting a pop-up market during OT Days last year.

“We always have people who want to buy a quilt, but can't afford it when you start talking about how much they cost,” Schmunk said. “At the market compared to the auction, there is a set price, you buy it, you take it.”

Each year, the guild also hosts a raffle, “a way to get a beautiful, beautiful quilt at a cheap price,” she said. Members spent almost a year crafting the quilt, which this year is called “Mystical Rainbow.” The raffle will be held on Sunday at the close of the show, with the drawing at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit quilt guild education opportunities, such as bringing in teachers to show techniques to members or for members to attend retreats.

Admission to the show is free.