Kids from throughout the community will be on the hunt for Easter eggs Saturday. The annual Gering Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt promises to be the place to find them.

About 3,500 plastic candy-stuffed eggs will be scattered in a section of Oregon Trail Park, Gering Kiwanis President Dusty Lana said.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” he said, saying that he thinks that one of the reasons the hunt is so popular is because children are set in different areas based on their age. “The little kids don’t get run over by the older kids, and that makes it fun for all of them.”

The hunt takes place at 10 a.m., and is located just north of the parking lot of the swimming pool. Of course, it happens quickly, so make sure you are on time.

“I usually tell people to get there at least 10 minutes early,” Lana said. “As soon as it starts, it’s over. “

Lana said that members start planning for the egg hunt at least six weeks out, with members purchasing candy. Donations to Gering Kiwanis helps with those costs as well. Kiwanis members like the hunt because it satisfies their mission of helping children. Later this month, they’ll host the Gering After-Prom party.

“In April, we kind of run the gamut, helping kids that 18 years old to kids that are 2 years old. It falls right into what Kiwanis is there for.”

The Gering Builders Club, which is the high school arm of Kiwanis Club, gets into the action, helping to stuff the eggs and volunteering on the day off.

“It’s kind of a good way for students to start realizing their influence in the community and see how they can show leadership and show how they can volunteer and see different ways that they can be involved as they get older,” Builders Club co-sponsor Rebecca Montoya said.

Builders Club members will also volunteer on the day off, helping to put out eggs, hold up signs that direct people to the different sections, and even helping make sure the Easter bunny is on site.

Montoya said, “I think it’s important for the kids to see how they can influence their community as well as put a smile on other kids’ faces and see how their small actions – something as simple as filling an egg with a piece of candy —can bring so much joy to other people. I think it also shows them leadership and planning skills and how much it takes to put something like that on.”