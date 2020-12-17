More than 30,000 lights, 30 inflatables highlight Christmas at Gering home

There are eight or nine new inflatables this year, but a couple from the past were retired due to wear and age. Troy said the new St. Bernard and Santas are among his favorites.

The supplies are purchased at random whenever the Rasks find something they want to add. One fateful day, Heather had an appointment, and Troy went shopping. Two shopping carts later, Troy was done.

Christmas and the Fourth of July are favorite holidays for the couple, who have been together 12 years.

“Fourth of July and Christmas, because I can go all out,” Troy said. “Our Fourth of July is just as big as our Christmas.”

To get the lights and inflatables all up in time, the Rasks start putting decorations up a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving.

“It took us three solid weekends with me and her working,” Troy said. “Then, I take care of my dad because he has Alzheimer’s. He just lives three houses down, but in the morning he sleeps in, so I’d come work another three hours in the mornings. We’ve got a lot of hours in it.”

The inflatables can create some issues.