Mother, daughter win top prizes at 25th annual United Way Duck Draw

A mother and daughter won the top two prizes Saturday at the United Way of Western Nebraska’s 25th annual Rubber Duck Draw.

Andrea Myers won the grand prize of a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, with a retail value of almost $30,000, donated by TEAM Auto Center.

Her mother, Suzanne Myers, won the runner-up prize, a 2022 Honda Pioneer 520 side by side, donated in part by Sandberg Honda. This UTV has a $10,000 retail value.

Suzanne Myers also won a $100 Target gift card with the 34th overall prize. She was this year’s only two-time winner.

The drawing took place at the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff. Several dozen people attended, though only two of the winners were on hand to claim their prizes. Two of the United Way’s campaign co-chairs, Shane Wilson and Ally Berggren, drew numbers from a specially-made tumbler to select the winners.

In total, there were 40 prizes awarded, including gift cards, gym and zoo memberships and a handbag. People could buy ducks individually, or in groups of three or seven, from a variety of locations across the Panhandle.

Last year, the United Way sold 11,049 ducks and raised $95,607. According to Karen Benzel, United Way’s executive director, this year saw more than 8,000 ducks sold before the final day.

“Any amount that we can raise is great. The last few years, we’ve been able to raise over $75,000 with this event (each year) and we hope we’ll be able to exceed that this year as well,” she said.

During a campaign kick-off in August, the United Way team set a goal to raise $400,000 to aid different community organizations and fund their own initiatives, such as Fighting Hunger in Our Community and the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

“It helps to support our partner agencies as part of our larger campaign goal, and it also helps support United Way and our community impact initiatives we do. … Really, you can’t go wrong with buying a duck because it’s going to go back and it’s going to help the community,” Benzel said.

Festivities started more than an hour before the drawing.

United Way partner organizations set up yard games for kids, the Carpenter Center’s ninja tumblers performed, and Allo Communications set up two televisions so people could watch the Nebraska Huskers football game.

Additionally, the drawing was held at the same time as the 18th Street Farmer’s Market, bringing in even more people to watch it.

“This is my first time being able to be here, and it’s fantastic. It’s wonderful to see,” United Way board president Jason Rogers said. “…It really does change your perspective on our community and the impact we can have. It really is life-changing.”

A full list of winners and their prizes is as follows:

Andrea Myers — 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Suzanne Myers — 2022 Honda Pioneer side by side

Jennifer Kriha — Honda lawnmower

James Duncan — Canzo five-piece fire pit set

Jodie Garrett — La-Z-Boy recliner

Larry Fritzler — Domino’s Pizza meal a month for a year

Jaxie John — Domino’s Pizza meal a month for a year

Mindi Foster — one-year Elite Total gym membership

Lynne Kanno — Ray-Ban smart glasses

Monica De Los Santos — $500 ZM Lumber gift card

Weston and Courtney Meininger — $500 ZM Lumber gift card

Beverly Preble — $500 Gering Valley Plumbing gift card

Mike and Lisa Downey — $500 ABC Blinds gift card

Hilary Strom — $500 Gering Valley Plumbing gift card

Karen LeMunyan — four WNCC athletic passes

Brice Shrewsbury — $250 Runza gift card

Dennis Kay — $250 cash

Brian Larson — $250 Riverside Discovery Center membership basket

Teresa Henderson— $250 cash

Russ Finch — two family fun nights for four people at Xtreme Fun

Roy Ramos — birthday party at the Carpenter Center for up to 25 guests

Stacy Mau — $200 cash

Rane Eirich — $250 Runza gift card

Rita Peterson — one haircut at Attitudez per month for a year

Harry Henkel — $100 Essential Oils gas gift card

Leslie Cavazos — $100 Runza gift card

Shiela Lux — $100 Essential Oils gas gift card

Lane Landercasper — $100 Runza gift card

Delany Holthus — $100 Walmart gift card

Twila Conley — $100 Target gift card

Virginia Kohler — $100 Marky’s Meat gift card

Troy Youel — $100 Panhandle Co-op gift card

Wayne Brozek — $100 Runza gift card

Suzanne Myers — $100 Target gift card

Andrea Graham — $100 Marky’s Meat gift card

Jennah McCarter — Three-month YMCA family membership

Sandy Romisch — Sam & Louie’s King Kong pizza dinner

Clarence Gealy — Myra handbag

Tonia Martin — $60 facial by Rachel Ann Esthetics

Sarah Quijas — $25 Midwest Theater gift card