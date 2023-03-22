Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers and the Gering Police Department responded to the occurrence of a mountain lion on a security video twice recently.

A Gering resident captured a mountain lion on a video in south Gering on March 9, then in a different part of town at 3 a.m. Sunday. It is not known if the animal seen on both videos is the same.

Gering police officers and Game and Parks officers searched the area of Sunday’s incident but could not locate the mountain lion.

According to Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion that is within the limits of a municipality will be killed, if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety.

Anyone who observes a mountain lion in person or on video should contact the local police department or Game and Parks immediately.

Game and Parks reminds people that mountain lion attacks are rare. Find more information about Nebraska mountain lions, including the response plan, at OutdoorNebraska.gov.