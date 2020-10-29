Moving from summer to fall...or winter

Ah, the gentle transition from summer to fall in Nebraska.

One day you’re out working in the yard in shirt sleeves, the next day you’re planning the best way to get 10 inches of snow off your driveway.

Curiosity made me look at the weather in Anchorage, Alaska, one recent day. Anchorage was a pleasant 40 degrees with a light rain after an overnight low of about 32.

Meanwhile, here in the Valley, the morning temperature had bottomed out at 6 degrees and we were uncovering from that weekend snowstorm.

This is not how that’s supposed to work. That’s not how it’s supposed to work at all.

I had talked by phone with Gering native Chris Green last winter from his office at the University of Alaska-Anchorage on a day when schools were closed because the weather was too warm.

You see, the streets in Anchorage normally stay pretty well covered with ice and snow in the winter, but this day was so nice the ice was melting, putting a layer of water over the ice, making the roads too treacherous to travel.

In another twist, after bottoming out at 7-below Tuesday morning, we were expected to be back in the 50s and 60s for the next several days.