Moving from summer to fall...or winter

Ah, the gentle transition from summer to fall in Nebraska.
One day you’re out working in the yard in shirt sleeves, the next day you’re planning the best way to get 10 inches of snow off your driveway.
Curiosity made me look at the weather in Anchorage, Alaska, one recent day. Anchorage was a pleasant 40 degrees with a light rain after an overnight low of about 32.
Meanwhile, here in the Valley, the morning temperature had bottomed out at 6 degrees and we were uncovering from that weekend snowstorm.
This is not how that’s supposed to work. That’s not how it’s supposed to work at all.
I had talked by phone with Gering native Chris Green last winter from his office at the University of Alaska-Anchorage on a day when schools were closed because the weather was too warm.
You see, the streets in Anchorage normally stay pretty well covered with ice and snow in the winter, but this day was so nice the ice was melting, putting a layer of water over the ice, making the roads too treacherous to travel.
In another twist, after bottoming out at 7-below Tuesday morning, we were expected to be back in the 50s and 60s for the next several days.
I’ve always loved the snow. As a kid, there were times we were able to pile the snow from the driveway high enough to build a tunnel through it. Other times, we would pile the snow in a corner of the yard high enough to make it perfect for diving, pretending we were running backs for our favorite teams diving into the end zone.
As an adult, the game gets just a little bit bigger. A remember a storm a couple of years ago when the snow was as high as the hood of my F-150, The city hadn’t had the opportunity to clear the streets yet, so Rhonda and I took it upon ourselves to clear some for them. We put my truck in 4-wheel-drive and headed out in our neighborhood, plowing through some pretty good-sized drifts.
The biggest problem I have today with snow is the inevitable ice that results through the melting-refreezing process.
A slip on ice resulted in a dislocated elbow for me a few years back, and now a year removed from an Achilles tendon rupture, I have a healthy fear of ice. I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable on it. If you’re walking behind me, you’d better go around or plan to move very slowly because my steps are short and cautious.
I’m anxious to try out my pair of “Ice Trekkers.” From the looks of the box, they’re kind of like a set of snow chains for your shoes.
This recent snow and cold snap was just a reminder of what will likely be our winter. Or not.
It doesn’t seem that our winters are as snow-filled as they used to be, but my memory isn’t what it used to be either.
Despite that, be careful out there. This first snow isn’t going to be the last we see.
Be careful, especially when you’re driving, but also make sure you don’t over-do it when you’re scooping the snow or other activities.
And if you’re walking behind me, make proper adjustments.
