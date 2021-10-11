Musical to kick off WNCC Performing Arts 2021 fall season

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Fall 2021 Performing Arts season at Western Nebraska Community College will kick off with the fall musical The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on October 22.

The Theatre and Music programs are featured in The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The musical will show Oct. 22 - 23 at 7:30. p.m., and October 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the musical are available by calling the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6193.

Violette Kjeldgaard, WNCC theatre instructor, said she is excited to bring the performance to life in front of a live audience.

“I’m enjoying working with the students and see the effort and creativity they bring to the process,” she said. “I can’t wait for them to be able to share these eccentric and sensitive characters with an audience.”

WNCC’s Cougar Rock band, Fire in the Pan Swingers, Western Nebraska Winds, and more will all perform at the 2021 Fall Ball on October 29 at the Gering Civic Center. Tickets, which include dinner and the show, are $32 and will be available for purchase on Oct. 1.