NASB recognizes GPS board members with Board of Excellence award

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) held an area membership meeting in the Panhandle on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Gering Civic Center where the Gering Public Schools Board of Education was recognized with the Board of Excellence award.

"I'm very proud of our Gering Board of Education," Board President BJ Peters said. "This award just shows that they practice what they preach. It reflects the entire board's effort to get better at serving the Gering School district, it's students and staff."

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. The state’s school board members may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences. The opportunities help strengthen members’ roles in governance, legislative advocacy and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement.

The event focused on training, recognition, networking and engagement.

The event began at 4:30 p.m. where members could complete registration and network with others. The opening session began at 5 p.m.., followed by a break before the first training session began. The training session discussed the topics of the board’s role in the employee shortage; what passed, couldn’t last, and is changing fast: a legislative update; and parent engagement – involvement in their child’s education.

A second training session began at 6:45 p.m. that addressed social media for board members; all things Alicap and loss control; and preparing for board and district/ESU leadership transition.

The evening concluded with a networking dinner and an awards ceremony. Gering Public Schools Board of Education members received a plaque to recognize their commitment to achieving excellence in board leadership through continued engagement with NASB opportunities.

The biggest takeaway is that the board and staff need everyone's help in making our school district successful and we were able to pick up some resources that will definitely help us in telling our story," Peters said. "Plus the opportunity to network with board members from across the region is always valuable."

To receive the award, there are a number of criteria the board must meet. The members must attain a minimum of Level I award, the board must have a voting delegate participate in the annual NASB Delegate Assembly, members must each attend a minimum of two learning opportunities, members must participate in at least one local leadership team planning retreat each year with a copy of the goals created submitted to NASB, total board points must equal at least 1,000 and the total points earned during the current board development year must equal at least 350. Boards that meet the criteria with the exclusion of one board member may also receive the award.