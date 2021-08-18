 Skip to main content
National championship pilots give Old West Balloon Fest spectators a show
MITCHELL — The weather grounded the balloons at the Old West Balloon Fest Mass Ascension on Saturday at the Mitchell Airfield,  but event-goers were still treated to a show. The 45 pilots competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships once again dropped markers on a target on the north side of the airfield to the delight of onlookers.

There was just a small window of flight time with fog rolling in, Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson said.

After talking with Paul Petrehn, the balloon meister for the national championships, she decided to keep the local balloonists on the ground, so the national pilots could take to the skies for their final day of competition.

“It was just a safety decision this morning,” Johnson said. “The fog started to roll in. You never know, it could be a 30-minute event, or a 2-hour event. By the time the fog lifts, it’s too hot to fly.

“The competition balloons are more stable than the round balloons. They can handle (the weather better). I saw them screaming in this morning. ”

As usual with the Saturday event, Johnson said the number of spectators had climbed drastically since Friday’s mass ascension.

“I don’t have a head count, by the parking lots were full. It was a good morning,” Johnson said.

Even with the mass ascension being canceled, Johnson said it was a good time for those who attended.

“Everybody was super happy with everything this morning. The only people complaining this morning were the people who were supposed to ride this morning,” she said, jokingly.

The Saturday mass ascension and the Night Glow at Five Rocks Amphitheater concluded the Old West Balloon Fest.

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships also wrapped up with its last drop at the airfield on Saturday.

Chase Donner claimed first place in the national championships with a score of 15,748. Jeremy Rubun was second with a 15,383, third went to Rhett Heartsill with 15,293. Joe Zvada earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 14,979. Rounding out the top five is Branden Bloom who scored 14,633 points.

U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships

Final Standings

1, DONNER, Chase, 15748

2, RUBIN, Jeremy, 15383

3, HEARTSILL, Rhett, 15293

4, ZVADA, Joe, 14979

5, BLOOM, Branden, 14633

6, ISLEY, Todd, 14339

7, PETREHN, Johnny, 13911

8, HEARTSILL, Lucas, 13768

9, DONNER, Nicholas, 13672

10, HEARTSILL, Joe, 13548

11, BAIRD, Andrew, 13330

12, WRIGHT, Jonathan, 13295

13, CRAIG, Brad, 13269

14, NELS, Andrew, 13191

15, FOELSKE, Aaron, 13042

16, CLOYD, Patrick, 13006

17, WOOD, Bruce, 12876

18, RAYA, Shawn, 12482

19, ARMSTRONG, Scott, 11973

20, NELS, Albert, 11402

21, WALL, Cameron, 10912

22, BLOOM, Cory, 10853

23, PFEIFER, Grant, 10819

24, FENSTER, Matt, 10729

25, SEYMOUR, Joe, 10705

26, WELZ, Zerek, 10592

27, SKELTON, Meg, 9819

28, BAKER, William, 9670

29, DRAUGHN, Ken, 9526

30, ANDERSON, Allen, 9505

31, ALDRIDGE, Blake, 9409

32, COX, Jordan, 9277

33, SABIN, Richard, 9020

34, PETREHN, Andrew, 8684

35, WILKINSON, Steve, 7883

36, CHRISTIAN, Bret, 7313

37, HEAVIN, Gary, 7266

38, CASS, Gary, 5985

39, WILSON, Petra, 5425

40, BUSSEY, Bill, 4956

41, EICHHORN, David, 4886

42, CLAIR, Leroy, 4514

43, KELLER, Kelli, 3639

44, GORDON, Edward, 1832

45, WHITEMAN, Kimberly, 815

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

