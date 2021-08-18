National championship pilots give Old West Balloon Fest spectators a show

MITCHELL — The weather grounded the balloons at the Old West Balloon Fest Mass Ascension on Saturday at the Mitchell Airfield, but event-goers were still treated to a show. The 45 pilots competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships once again dropped markers on a target on the north side of the airfield to the delight of onlookers.
There was just a small window of flight time with fog rolling in, Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson said.
After talking with Paul Petrehn, the balloon meister for the national championships, she decided to keep the local balloonists on the ground, so the national pilots could take to the skies for their final day of competition.
“It was just a safety decision this morning,” Johnson said. “The fog started to roll in. You never know, it could be a 30-minute event, or a 2-hour event. By the time the fog lifts, it’s too hot to fly.
“The competition balloons are more stable than the round balloons. They can handle (the weather better). I saw them screaming in this morning. ”
As usual with the Saturday event, Johnson said the number of spectators had climbed drastically since Friday’s mass ascension.
“I don’t have a head count, by the parking lots were full. It was a good morning,” Johnson said.
Even with the mass ascension being canceled, Johnson said it was a good time for those who attended.
“Everybody was super happy with everything this morning. The only people complaining this morning were the people who were supposed to ride this morning,” she said, jokingly.
The Saturday mass ascension and the Night Glow at Five Rocks Amphitheater concluded the Old West Balloon Fest.
The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships also wrapped up with its last drop at the airfield on Saturday.
Chase Donner claimed first place in the national championships with a score of 15,748. Jeremy Rubun was second with a 15,383, third went to Rhett Heartsill with 15,293. Joe Zvada earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 14,979. Rounding out the top five is Branden Bloom who scored 14,633 points.
U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships
Final Standings
1, DONNER, Chase, 15748
2, RUBIN, Jeremy, 15383
3, HEARTSILL, Rhett, 15293
4, ZVADA, Joe, 14979
5, BLOOM, Branden, 14633
6, ISLEY, Todd, 14339
7, PETREHN, Johnny, 13911
8, HEARTSILL, Lucas, 13768
9, DONNER, Nicholas, 13672
10, HEARTSILL, Joe, 13548
11, BAIRD, Andrew, 13330
12, WRIGHT, Jonathan, 13295
13, CRAIG, Brad, 13269
14, NELS, Andrew, 13191
15, FOELSKE, Aaron, 13042
16, CLOYD, Patrick, 13006
17, WOOD, Bruce, 12876
18, RAYA, Shawn, 12482
19, ARMSTRONG, Scott, 11973
20, NELS, Albert, 11402
21, WALL, Cameron, 10912
22, BLOOM, Cory, 10853
23, PFEIFER, Grant, 10819
24, FENSTER, Matt, 10729
25, SEYMOUR, Joe, 10705
26, WELZ, Zerek, 10592
27, SKELTON, Meg, 9819
28, BAKER, William, 9670
29, DRAUGHN, Ken, 9526
30, ANDERSON, Allen, 9505
31, ALDRIDGE, Blake, 9409
32, COX, Jordan, 9277
33, SABIN, Richard, 9020
34, PETREHN, Andrew, 8684
35, WILKINSON, Steve, 7883
36, CHRISTIAN, Bret, 7313
37, HEAVIN, Gary, 7266
38, CASS, Gary, 5985
39, WILSON, Petra, 5425
40, BUSSEY, Bill, 4956
41, EICHHORN, David, 4886
42, CLAIR, Leroy, 4514
43, KELLER, Kelli, 3639
44, GORDON, Edward, 1832
45, WHITEMAN, Kimberly, 815