National Council for Mental Wellbeing Recognizes John Stinner for Advocacy Excellence

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing recognized State Senator John Stinner (District 48) for his extraordinary advocacy work during Hill Day at Home, the organization’s annual advocacy event to promote bipartisan solutions for mental health and substance use providers and patients.

The National Council’s 2022 Advocacy Leadership Awards recognized individuals and organizations that have led legislative or regulatory advocacy and public policy efforts to expand access to services and supports for people with mental health and/or substance use challenges.

“Sen. Stinner has fought with great success to prioritize funding for mental health and substance use treatment services in Nebraska – all amidst rising demand for services, a workforce crisis and a continued pandemic,” said National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO, Chuck Ingoglia. “His proactive leadership to help expand access to lifesaving care will have a lasting impact for years to come. We thank Sen. Stinner for his commitment to these issues and his political will to achieve tremendous results.”

Through his advocacy, Stinner helped behavioral health providers get rate increases of 8%, 5% and 2%, consecutively. He also secured funding for the Rural Health Professions Loan Forgiveness program to eliminate the wait list and prioritized funding for increased internships for behavioral health professions and additional behavioral health acute care beds. Stinner, with the Appropriations Committee, proposed $40 million over two years for a Capital Construction Grant Program focused on behavioral health; specifically, supporting Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs).

“I am honored to receive this award from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The work they do provides a backdrop for what we as legislators can do to address critical needs in the mental health and substance use sectors,” said Stinner on receiving the Award for Public Service in Advocacy.

The National Council honored its 2022 Advocacy Leadership Award winners during Hill Day at Home on Wednesday, June 8.