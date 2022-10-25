Nature Club at Geil Elementary takes learning to the great outdoors

Geil Elementary School has a new after-school program geared toward turning third graders into savvy nature explorers.

The Nature Club is being led by paraprofessional, substitute teacher, and crossing guard Noelle Grunwald, who is a lifelong nature lover.

“When I grew up, we did a lot of stuff outside,” said Grunwald. “I grew up wanting to be a park ranger.”

That dream came true, and Grunwald’s family has moved around to work for parks of all sizes for many years.

“My background is actually in environmental education and non-formal education outside,” she said. “I’ve worked at national parks, state parks, and nature centers with kids outdoors.”

Now in her third year at Geil, Grunwald was excited when the opportunity arose to start a club that would help the students gain an appreciation for nature. For its first year, Grunwald and Geil principal Angela Morris decided to make the club exclusive to third grade students.

“Right now, this is just third grade, just to see how it goes,” said Grunwald. “Hopefully in the future we might extend it to some other grades, too.”

Grunwald’s Nature Club meetings seek to combine fun, active games with education and outdoor exploration. The meeting on Oct. 24 was focused on what makes a good habitat, as well as the difference between wild and domesticated animals.

“Today we kind of touched on how all living things need certain things to be able to survive, whether they’re provided for them, or they find them out in nature on their own,” explained Grunwald. “Also, the idea that nature is all around us. Whether we’re at school or hiking at the monument we’re going to see animals and plants everywhere.”

The club members — called “explorers” by Grunwald —played a game called “Oh Deer,” in which students formed two groups representing deer and their habitat. Each deer had to search their habitat for either food, water, or shelter. If they found what they needed, the deer population would grow. If not, the population stayed the same or dwindled.

The game helped illustrate that living things can only thrive in a habitat that fills their needs.

Before going home, the explorers got to do a scavenger hunt outside the school in search of bugs, acorns, flowers, and other living things to hone their skills.

Now that the weather is changing, Grunwald plans to transition into teaching the explorers what different animals do to get ready for the winter, while still getting outside whenever the weather allows.

The Nature Club ties into Geil’s third grade curriculum very well, and Grunwald said that her explorers come to her with more background than some of the other students she’s worked with in the past.

“They get a lot of that in their reading curriculum,” Grunwald said. “They just finished a unit on different types of animals and talked about some of the stuff I would normally cover, which is kind of neat.”

According to Grunwald, the environment of the local area provides a lot of unique learning experiences.

“We not only have the prairie, but we also have forests,” she said. “There are a lot of animals that utilize it throughout the year that kind of come and go, and I think a lot of kids don’t realize how amazing the area we live in is.”

Grunwald, who is not native to the panhandle, said that it can be difficult to appreciate your surroundings when they are all you have ever known. She hopes that Nature Club will help her explorers see the natural beauty of the area that has become familiar to them.

“If I can, I want to inspire students to want to spend more time outside exploring not just their own yard or neighborhood but getting to know the area and realizing that we live in a really cool place, even if sometimes we take it for granted.”