Kids and their families kept the Scotts Bluff National Monument buzzing with activity on Saturday, April 8, during Junior Ranger Day. Rangers and park staff greeted visitors with instructions for a scavenger hunt that would be completed by visiting a series of six booths, a fun way for kids to learn about Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Bed National Monument history, geology, resources and more.

Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, each participant becomes a certified Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Bed junior ranger, is presented with a badge and certificate and learns the junior ranger oath: “I promise to explore our parks in all their glory, to protect living things and share each story. I will keep our parks out of danger, because I am a junior ranger.”

Elicia Losoya, who works with the Black Hills Parks and Forest Association, helped greet visitors at the entrance and shared that their nonprofit helped to provide an American Sign Language interpreter for the event. She said they’d had 50 visitors check in and quite a few kids in the first half-hour of the event.

Behind the visitor center, skirting the edges of the amphitheater, the scavenger hunt booths were set up to protect visitors from the breeze. It was still cold enough for a jacket for most of the little ones, but that didn’t temper their enthusiasm for learning. Booths were all staffed by park rangers or volunteers, and clusters of people gathered at each booth to learn and get their scavenger hunt documentation stamped.

Ranger Eric Grunwald, the lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument, was a key organizer. Beyond coordinating the event, he was also presenting at the geology station. Kids and parents alike were learning about the types of rocks found in the park through an interactive experiment to determine how soft or hard the rocks were.

Nicole Green and her son Noah spent quite a bit of time at Grunwald’s booth. “I saw this advertised on Facebook, and Noah was excited to come,” Nicole Green said.

Ranger Terra Lynn Gray staffed one of the busiest booths, where she talked about some local wildlife. Kids could learn about prairie dogs and build their own beavers. The Anaya boys — Hezekiah, 6; Amiaz, 5; and Ezra, 3 — were interested in these animals.

“What do beavers eat?” one of the boys asked.

Gray replied, “Almost anything.”

“Even bricks?” another boy asked, which prompted a laugh from Gray, who said beavers definitely don’t eat bricks.

The boys’ grandma, Maria Olivia, had her hands full as her grandsons tried to fashion their own stuffed beaver out of nylons and stuffing, but looked to be having a good time.

Kids also learned about the importance of law enforcement and fire safety. Down in the parking lot, a crowd gathered around the monument’s fire truck and law enforcement pickup. Raeley Ranalli and her parents, Trisha and Nick, took a tour of the fire truck, manned by firefighter AJ Legault, who also serves as chief ranger at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Raeley said she has wanted to be a firefighter for the last four years and was excited to tour the vehicle and learn more.

Grunwald said he was pleased by the turnout for the event, saying he looks forward to hosting the event again next year.

“We had 227 people visit the park today,” he said, “and 47 new junior rangers got their certification.”