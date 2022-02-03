Nebraska awards 1,344 degrees in December ceremonies

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.

In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.

Following is a list of Gering graduates with their college(s) and degree(s).