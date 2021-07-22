Nebraska awards record 3,594 degrees in May ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7-8.

The 3,512 graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman, delivered the keynote address during the undergraduate ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium. Jennifer Clarke, professor of food science and technology, and statistics, and director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates May 7 at the arena.

The university presented Connie Clifton Rath, president of the Clifton Foundation, with an honorary Doctor of Commerce during the morning undergraduate ceremony.

Gering graduates were:

Rebecca Leann Boyd, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with highest distinction; Alexander Michael Brady, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Jesse Mark Neugebauer, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Austin Hunter Schilz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Logan James Van Anne, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Allison Maria Witcofski, College of Law, Juris Doctor.