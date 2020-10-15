Nebraska Chamber of Commerce sees post-pandemic opportunity

If Nebraska wanted to capitalize on its elevated position, Slone said getting those young workers (adults between 18 and 34) to come to Nebraska and stay in Nebraska would require additional long term changes as well.

“The name of the game for every state is can you attract 18 to 34-year-olds,” Slone said.

Slone said the state needed to review and potentially reform the income and sales tax system to attract these coveted millennials.

“When you’re competing against states around us that have no income tax or very low income tax, that makes it’s difficult to attract those people,” Slone said.

One possible solution to address this need is higher education, Slone said.

Slone, who was giving this presentation at Western Nebraska Community College, said higher education does and can attract people from all over the U.S. To grow, Slone said those people had to be brought to Nebraska and supported once they are here.

“That’s going to take a unified approach across all the college systems around the state,” Slone said.