Nebraska hits record-low unemployment again

For the second month in a row, Nebraska’s statewide unemployment rates have set a new national record.
The Nebraska Department of Labor’s newest report, released on Friday, Dec. 17, details that the state’s unemployment rate fell from an already historically-low 1.9% in October to 1.8% in November.
These are the lowest unemployment rates in any state since such records started being tracked in 1976. The current national rate is 4.2%.
“The number of unemployed workers in the labor force reached a historical low of 18,127 in November, while the number of employed workers was above 1 million for the third straight month,” Nebraska’s Commissioner of Labor, John H. Albin, said in a news release.
When compared to November 2020, there were 16,204 more Nebraskans employed and 17,171 fewer unemployed. The total number of jobs rose by more than 30,500 in that timeframe.
The state’s designated metropolitan areas of Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island were third, seventh and 11th in October across the country for the lowest unemployment rates.
In the Panhandle, unemployment rates are even lower than the statewide total. All 11 counties have between 0.9% and 1.3% unemployment.
Each Panhandle county recorded either a smaller or equal unemployment rate when compared to October.
“We have seen less traffic coming through our office in the last few months,” Pat Comfort, the Dept. of Labor’s regional manager in Scottsbluff, said.
She said visits for unemployment reasons have more than halved, from around 375 per month to just 150.
In Scotts Bluff County, the unemployment rate is 1.3%. Of the 17,819 potential workers in the labor force, 17,590 of them were employed. Only 229 were not.
Every other Panhandle county had fewer than 70 unemployed members of the labor force.
In the state’s Scottsbluff region, which includes Scotts Bluff, Banner and Sioux counties, there were 67 fewer employed workers in November 2021 than October 2021.
The number of unemployed individuals dropped by 41, as well.
This trend indicates the lessened unemployment rate may be due to fewer workers in general. Comfort said she had heard from some businesses that workers have been hard to find as of late.
In the Scottsbluff region, nonfarm industries had fewer employed workers in November than in October. The construction industry lost 51 workers, and the accommodation and food service industry lost 30.
The latter industry was one of the most numerous in the region, with 1,517 employed workers. The only nonfarm industry to surpass it was local government, with 2,730 workers.
The state’s next unemployment information release will be on Jan. 25, 2022.
This article includes reporting by Lincoln Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding.